Good Genes Or Good Docs? Did Angelina Jolie Get Cosmetic Work Done? Plastic Surgeon Weighs In
Angelina Jolie has been the definition of effortless beauty for decades — but has she had any cosmetic procedures to help along the way? The A-list movie star allegedly had a small procedure recently to tighten the skin around her face and brighten up her look.
"She felt her skin was beginning to look lax and sagging," the source explained to Star Magazine. "So she had a mini face-lift."
"Angelina wanted to have it before starting her upcoming projects," the insider revealed of the $8,000 procedure. "She feels youthful and wants to look as youthful as she feels. Angelina felt the mini facelift would mean she wouldn't need as many injectables."
However, Dr Steve Fallek, a plastic surgeon in New Jersey and New York, exclusively gave his opinion to OK! on whether or not he thought Jolie has had anything done to her face.
"Definitely her lips," the cosmetic surgeon explains. "Her lower face has always been very strong so I don’t think she’s had any work done there. I suspect Botox around the eye area to increase her eye look but nothing surgical."
The Mr. & Mrs Smith star may be looking in tip top shape on the outside, but there has been never ending heartbreaks for Jolie as she continues to battle her ex-husband Brad Pitt in endless legal issues — which has been especially difficult on their children Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 13-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.
“Shiloh wishes her mom and dad could find it in their hearts to forgive each other,” an insider exclusively told OK!, adding she wants them to “just move on peacefully.”
"Maddox, Pax and Zahara don’t really see both sides of the picture,” the source explained of the family's division. “They’re Team Angelina and essentially kicked their dad to the curb years ago.”