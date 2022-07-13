Angelina Jolie Is Happy Ex Brad Pitt 'Stepped Up' To Make Trip To Rome Where He Visited The Kids, Source Shares: 'A Huge Weight Off Her Shoulders'

On better terms? Earlier this week, Brad Pitt was spotted in the Rome, Italy, airport, where it was reported he was visiting his kids, who are abroad with their mother, Angelina Jolie.

According to Hollywood Life, the handsome hunk, 58, traveled across the world to see the twins, Knox and Vivienne, before their 14th birthday. “Angelina’s on a tight shooting schedule [on Without Blood] so she’s relieved that Brad was able to come to Rome to see the kids and be there for Knox and Vivienne’s birthday, it means a lot to her that he made the trip,” the source claimed.

“She always bends over backwards to make sure the kids get time with their dad, especially on special occasions like birthdays and holidays,” the insider added. “But in this situation, she was stressing about how make it all work, so the fact that Brad’s stepped up and made the trip has taken a huge weight off her shoulders, his effort hasn’t gone unnoticed.”