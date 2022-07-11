It's turning out to be a summer of fun for Angelina Jolie and her brood! On Saturday, July 9, the mom-of-six and daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt were seen enjoying a Måneskin concert at Circo Massimo, one of Rome's largest arenas.

It looks like the pair may have had special seats, as in the photos, the 16-year-old is wearing a lanyard around her neck.