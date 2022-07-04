Hollywood Heartthrob To Reclusive A-Lister: Look Back At Brad Pitt's Personal Life & Career Over The Years — Photos

In 2006, Brangelina confirmed they were expecting their first child together, Shiloh. They welcomed twins Vivienne and Knox in 2008, and Pitt formally adopted her three other kids, Maddox, Pax and Zahara, as well.

His career kept up at its steady pace, with box office blockbusters like Inglourious Basterds.

He and Jolie tied the knot in 2014, but had a messy split in 2016 that involved the Hollywood hunk being investigated by child services and the FBI, though he was ultimately cleared. The exes are still embroiled in a custody case, and it's believed the actor doesn't get to see the children very often.