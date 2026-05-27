Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Looks Just Like Her Mom in Rare Outing at Los Angeles Hotspot Amid Distance From Dad Brad Pitt

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Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Vivienne had fans doing a double-take after being spotted on a rare outing at a Los Angeles hot spot. The 17-year-old was seen sipping the infamous Hailey Bieber smoothie at Southern California-based grocery chain Erewhon in photos obtained by a news outlet on Wednesday, May 27.

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Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Spotted at Erewhon

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne dressed casually in a black T-shirt and brown pants.

Vivienne was dressed low-key for the occasion, sporting an oversized, black T-shirt and brown trousers. She wore minimal makeup and had her light brown hair in a loose, half-up, half-down style. The teen was all smiles as she engaged in conversation with a friend. Vivienne immediately drew comparisons to the Salt actress, 50, as fans pointed out how much she looked like her mom.

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Vivienne's Twin Knox Sparked Comparisons to Dad Brad Pitt Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt's son Knox sparked comparisons to the famous actor at his sister Sahara's graduation.

Vivienne isn't the only one being compared to her famous parents; her twin, Knox, was immediately likened to Brad, 62, after he was spotted attending his sister Zahara's Spelman College graduation earlier this month alongside his mother and brothers Maddox and Pax. The Mr. and Mrs. Smith costars are also parents to Shiloh. During the outing, Knox, 17, debuted dark hair accented with platinum-blonde tips, a style his father famously sported in his days as an early 2000s heartthrob.

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Fans Immediately Drew Comparisons to Brad Pitt

Source: MEGA Knox Jolie-Pitt dyed his hair orange after being compared to his father.

"You can see it in the jawline and the vibe... genetics did all the work. Zahara's grad looks like a movie scene," one critic wrote via X as the photos went viral, while another added, "Looks exactly like him that’s wild." "Well Brad Pitt is his dad. It's definitely there in the genes," a third added. Days later, Knox opted to change his look dramatically when he was spotted rocking a bright orange '90s-style haircut while leaving a Muay Thai class on Monday, May 25.

Brad Pitt Remains Estranged From His 6 Kids

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed six children during their relationship, which sparked in 2004.