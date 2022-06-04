Angelina Jolie & Her 6 Kids Make For One Big, Happy Family: See Some Of Their Cutest Photos Together!
These days, Angelina Jolie is as well known for her movies and activism as she is for the love she has for her six children. Whether it's a red carpet event or a trip overseas, the actress, who turned 47 on Saturday, June 4, always has one of her and ex Brad Pitt's tykes tag along.
The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars are parents to sons Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, and Knox, 13, as well as daughters Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and Knox's twin Vivienne.
Now that the children are all teens or older, they're able to show Jolie just how much appreciate they her — something that makes the Tomb Raider lead quite emotional.
IT'S GEMINI SEASON! JOHNNY DEPP, KANYE WEST, ANGELINA JOLIE & MORE CELEBRITIES WHO SHARE THE POWERFUL ZODIAC SIGN: PHOTOS
"My kids have always been amazing at Mother's Day. The fun for me is that I don't plan anything, I don't do anything, and they all tend to work together to surprise me with something," she once told Extra. "It is just the knowing that they are doing something together and thinking of something together, and that they want to and that they think it is important always makes me cry."
Scroll down to see some of the cutest pictures of Jolie and her tykes.
So tiny! In 2015, the Maleficent star had both of her hands occupied as she stepped out with the twins.
In 2017, the trio donned character hats while visiting Disneyland for the twins' birthday.
Cut from the same cloth: At the 2019 premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the crew all dressed alike in black outfits.
In 2019, she took a few of the kiddos to the premiere of the live-action Dumbo, though she didn't have a role in the movie.
This past October, the Oscar winner had her children escort her to a few premieres for her superhero film The Eternals.
The star said she doesn't mind not having little ones around the house anymore, as the older they get, the more she sees them embrace their individuality.
"I am curious about all the different aspects of who they are. And I want to be there to support and develop all the different aspects of who they are," she explained. "It’s being excited to figure out: who is this person you live with? To separate yourself from your desires for that person."