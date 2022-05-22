It's Gemini Season! Johnny Depp, Kanye West, Angelina Jolie, & More Celebrities Who Share The Powerful Zodiac Sign: Photos

It's Gemini season everyone!

From May 21st until June 21st, many strong, outspoken and powerful Hollywood stars will be celebrating their annual trips around the sun.

According to Body and Soul, Geminis are articulate, communicative and curious. As the sign of the Twins, they are multifaceted, with many strings to your bow and various talents at your disposal. Geminis crave continuous stimulation and are always seeking new and exciting people, places and challenges.