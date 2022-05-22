It's Gemini Season! Johnny Depp, Kanye West, Angelina Jolie, & More Celebrities Who Share The Powerful Zodiac Sign: Photos
It's Gemini season everyone!
From May 21st until June 21st, many strong, outspoken and powerful Hollywood stars will be celebrating their annual trips around the sun.
According to Body and Soul, Geminis are articulate, communicative and curious. As the sign of the Twins, they are multifaceted, with many strings to your bow and various talents at your disposal. Geminis crave continuous stimulation and are always seeking new and exciting people, places and challenges.
Their weaknesses can be sometimes being superficial, a gossipmonger and most of all inconsistent. But their strengths lie in adaptability, friendliness and quicksilver wit.
Scroll through the gallery to see which celebrities all share the powerful Gemini Zodiac sign:
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie harnesses her Gemini tendencies in her ambition and need for freedom. In an interesting twist, many Geminis strongly value their own will in situations where they feel tied down. Sorry Brad Pitt!
Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer's most Gemini quality? Her sense of humor! Her sharp wit and high intellectual standards make her sometimes intimidating but always fun to be around!
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton may be one unexpected member of the Gemini club. The country crooner's joking ways and curious nature, which is heavily featured on The Voice, is his most telling air sign quality.
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell's fierce nature and strong attitude makes her the perfect Gemini. The supermodel's witty humor along with her knack to discover truths keep her as shining example for the zodiac sign.
Kanye West
Kanye West, born on June 8, is one strong Gemini. His belief in himself and his lack of fear about sharing his opinions keep him a top member of the Gemini club.
Donald Trump
The former 45th president Donald Trump was born on June 14th and can claim the sometimes controversial sign. Geminis can be known for being fast-talking, social, and in some instances, deceptive.
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp, whose birthday lands on June, 9, has all of the makings of a true Gemini. His intelligence, inquisitive nature and love of learning new things all align with the qualities of the air sign.