Angelina Jolie’s Son Knox, 17, Looks Unrecognizable With Nod to Mom's Pink '90s Hairdo
Nov. 18 2025, Published 3:40 p.m. ET
Angelina Jolie's son Knox looked like every bit of a rock star with his brand-new punk hairstyle.
The 17-year-old was spotted stepping out with a pal over the weekend at the Lazy Acres Market in Los Feliz, Calif.
His 'do was reminiscent of his mom's 1998 pink hair she rocked in the film Playing by Heart.
Angelina Jolie Had Pink Hair in 1998's 'Playing by Heart'
For his outing, Knox — whom Jolie, 50, shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt — wore floral-printed baggy jeans and an oversized gray sweatshirt. His hair was pastel pink and was spiked up in short strands.
He was also seen holding a to-go container of food and several drink bottles.
In Playing by Heart, Jolie sported a wavy magenta-hued pixie cut for her role of Joan. The dramedy chronicled the lives of intertwining characters and also starred Gillian Anderson, Sean Connery, Ryan Phillippe, and Dennis Quaid.
Angelina Jolie and Ex Brad Pitt Share 6 Kids Together
The Girl, Interrupted star also shares sons Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, as well as daughters Vivienne, 17, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19, with Pitt, 61.
Jolie and the Fight Club alum began a relationship in 2005 after starring in the action comedy Mr. and Mrs. Smith together. They married in 2014 but separated in 2019.
Brad Pitt Has an Uneasy Relationship With His Children
The Fury actor has quite the contentious relationship with some of his children, with Shiloh even dropping Pitt from her surname.
However, it was reported over the summer that he is trying hard to stay on good terms with Knox and Vivienne.
According to an insider, Pitt "knows the chance...is remote to say the least," but he is "desperate" for "one final shot to get together" with his twins.
He was also reportedly "devastated" when Shiloh erased his name from her moniker.
Another source added that Pitt's children are "very important to his life" and wishes they were "all back in the fold."
"He will always believe and always hope there is a chance to be back with all of them, and he doesn’t want to think otherwise," the insider said. "He doesn’t want to give up, he’s not that kind of guy, he’s not that kind of father. He is a proud father, and he would be happy to have them see that eventually."
The Oscar winner has "tried over and over again to get back in their good graces."