Angelina Jolie’s Son Knox, 17, Looks Unrecognizable With Nod to Mom's Pink '90s Hairdo

Angelina Jolie's son Knox looked like every bit of a rock star with his brand-new punk hairstyle. The 17-year-old was spotted stepping out with a pal over the weekend at the Lazy Acres Market in Los Feliz, Calif. His 'do was reminiscent of his mom's 1998 pink hair she rocked in the film Playing by Heart.

Angelina Jolie Had Pink Hair in 1998's 'Playing by Heart'

Source: YouTube 'Playing by Heart' was released in 1998.

For his outing, Knox — whom Jolie, 50, shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt — wore floral-printed baggy jeans and an oversized gray sweatshirt. His hair was pastel pink and was spiked up in short strands. He was also seen holding a to-go container of food and several drink bottles. In Playing by Heart, Jolie sported a wavy magenta-hued pixie cut for her role of Joan. The dramedy chronicled the lives of intertwining characters and also starred Gillian Anderson, Sean Connery, Ryan Phillippe, and Dennis Quaid.

Angelina Jolie and Ex Brad Pitt Share 6 Kids Together

Source: MEGA Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were married from 2014 until 2019.

The Girl, Interrupted star also shares sons Maddox, 24, Pax, 21, as well as daughters Vivienne, 17, Zahara, 20, and Shiloh, 19, with Pitt, 61. Jolie and the Fight Club alum began a relationship in 2005 after starring in the action comedy Mr. and Mrs. Smith together. They married in 2014 but separated in 2019.

Brad Pitt Has an Uneasy Relationship With His Children

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt has a contentious relationship with his children.

The Fury actor has quite the contentious relationship with some of his children, with Shiloh even dropping Pitt from her surname. However, it was reported over the summer that he is trying hard to stay on good terms with Knox and Vivienne. According to an insider, Pitt "knows the chance...is remote to say the least," but he is "desperate" for "one final shot to get together" with his twins. He was also reportedly "devastated" when Shiloh erased his name from her moniker.

Source: MEGA Brad Pitt shares six kids with ex Angelina Jolie.