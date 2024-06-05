Brad Pitt 'Pained' Daughter Shiloh, 18, Filed to Drop His Last Name: 'He's Aware and Upset'
Brad Pitt is struggling with daughter Shiloh's decision to remove his last name from hers on her 18th birthday.
The young dancer legally filed for the name change from Jolie-Pitt to just Jolie on Monday, May 27.
"He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name," a source spilled to a news outlet in an article published on Monday, June 3. "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad."
The source added this was a blow to the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood actor as he's "never felt more joy than when she was born."
"He always wanted a daughter," the source continued, revealing that he's "still happy" in his relationship with girlfriend Ines de Ramon, but his estranged relationships with his children "pain him."
A second source noted, "He still loves all of his kids tremendously," but the "whole process has been very hard for the whole family."
Shiloh isn't the first of Angelina Jolie and Pitt's children — Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15 — to choose to no longer hyphenate their name.
Last year, it was revealed that the 19-year-old introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at Spelman College. Earlier this month, Pitt's youngest daughter listed her name as Vivienne Jolie in the playbill for The Outsiders after serving as an assistant to her mother on the show.
As OK! previously reported, an insider explained his daughters' decision was "heartbreaking" for her dad because it implied she wanted "nothing to do" with him anymore.
It's also been revealed Jolie's brother, James Haven, has become a strong male figure in the kids' lives since the exes' tumultuous 2016 split.
"I set my life up so I can be present with whatever the situation," he said in a January podcast interview. "They’re becoming young adults in their early 20s. That’s so crazy thinking that, but yeah, I think it’s just very natural [to feel protective] and I just want to be there."
