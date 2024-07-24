'Not Guilty!': 'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Enters Plea in Simple Assault Case During Court Appearance
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick appeared via Zoom in a New Jersey court hearing on July 23 after being arrested on June 2.
During her appearance, Pivarnick entered a plea of not guilty for the charges of simple assault, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and obstructing the administration of law.
"I believe you are entering a not guilty plea here today,” the judge read aloud in the courtroom, “and I believe you had a chance to consult with the prosecutor and council and we are going to reset this matter for what we are hopeful will be a resolution, is that your understanding?" Pivarnick’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., responded for Pivarnick, confirming that was the case to the judge. The judge then said the case would be heard on August 20.
According to reports, the only time Pivarnick spoke during the hearing was to state her name and tell the judge and court to “have a good day.” When Pivarnick was initially arrested, not many details were provided other than that she was not taken to jail and issued a summons.
At the time, Leonard Jr. blamed prescription drugs for the entire ordeal. In a statement to TMZ, Leonard Jr. shared, “This is nothing more than a very minor incident that was exacerbated by an adverse reaction to prescribed over-the-counter medication. We look forward to resolving this matter favorably and putting it behind us.” “Angelina is home resting and has no further comment at this time,” Leonard Jr. added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Although Pivarnick is pleading not guilty, this is not her first time involved in an incident with simple assault. In 2010, Pivarnick was at the Casbah Night Club at Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort, where she was seen at a celebrity wrestling match. Things took a dark turn during the evening, as Pivarnick ended up getting arrested for allegedly punching the woman. Pivarnick filed charges against the woman as well, claiming she kept taking photos of her even after Pivarnick asked her to stop. In a statement to TMZ at the time, Pivarnick claimed she “was provoked, taunted, and harassed into a fight.” “On top of that,” Pivarnick elaborated, “there are signs pointing in the direction that this was a set up against me and I have witnesses and evidence to prove this."