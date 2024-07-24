Although Pivarnick is pleading not guilty, this is not her first time involved in an incident with simple assault. In 2010, Pivarnick was at the Casbah Night Club at Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort, where she was seen at a celebrity wrestling match. Things took a dark turn during the evening, as Pivarnick ended up getting arrested for allegedly punching the woman. Pivarnick filed charges against the woman as well, claiming she kept taking photos of her even after Pivarnick asked her to stop. In a statement to TMZ at the time, Pivarnick claimed she “was provoked, taunted, and harassed into a fight.” “On top of that,” Pivarnick elaborated, “there are signs pointing in the direction that this was a set up against me and I have witnesses and evidence to prove this."