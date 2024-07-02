'They Tested Me': 'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Hits Back at Drug Use Allegations

“It’s not about what people think,” Pivarnick elaborated. “It’s the narrative that I gotta hear over and over again all the time now. It’s starting to get to me. Like to the point of no return like ‘she’s a drug addict.’ It’s like, yeah, no.” In another attempt to conjecture why people may be trying to throw these allegations in her direction, Pivarnick shared, “I feel like it’s almost a way to try to get me out of the show and it’s not going to happen because I have therapists, I have psychiatrists, I have everything. My thing is no one could ever, ever say that and get me out of a TV show over b----- because I have so much paperwork, so much s--- behind it. I went on a retreat, everything. I have so much s---- that I can literally showcase that to everyone. So if that’s their way to get me out it’s not gonna happen.”