'They Tested Me': 'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Pivarnick Hits Back at Drug Use Allegations
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star Angelina Pivarnick has had her share of battles and drama with her castmates since returning to the franchise in 2018.
While many accusations have been thrown her way during the new iteration of the show, she recently took to Instagram Live to address a very grueling accusation — specifically, that she’s on drugs.
“They tested me,” Pivarnick began in the clip, which ended up on Reddit. “Zero,” Pivarnick then declared, clearly indicating that there were no drugs found in her system. “And remember,” Pivarnick continued, “stuff like that stays in your system for at least a month. It would have been in there… it would have been on there, actually. I would even let them take a hair strand. I wouldn’t give two f-----. I’d be like, here, take it. It’s so stupid. I can’t. I really can’t.”
“A lot of people are like your attitude is so crazy now,” Pivarnick stated, seemingly trying to explain why people may be throwing these accusations her way. But Pivarnick claims that “it’s been the same since day f---------- one… I’ve been the same girl. I’ve grown up — I think, in some ways. Yes, can I mature in other ways? Okay, fine. But I’m not perfect. The thing is that’s so funny to me is everyone’s like ‘oh my God Ang’… I’ve been the same girl.” Pivarnick then directly addressed a specific drug — namely, marijuana — stating that, “If I smoked a little pot people would be like ‘she’s on f----- weed. She’s smoking marijuana.’ That would be the next thing.”
“It’s not about what people think,” Pivarnick elaborated. “It’s the narrative that I gotta hear over and over again all the time now. It’s starting to get to me. Like to the point of no return like ‘she’s a drug addict.’ It’s like, yeah, no.” In another attempt to conjecture why people may be trying to throw these allegations in her direction, Pivarnick shared, “I feel like it’s almost a way to try to get me out of the show and it’s not going to happen because I have therapists, I have psychiatrists, I have everything. My thing is no one could ever, ever say that and get me out of a TV show over b----- because I have so much paperwork, so much s--- behind it. I went on a retreat, everything. I have so much s---- that I can literally showcase that to everyone. So if that’s their way to get me out it’s not gonna happen.”
“It would get to anybody,” the clip wrapped, with Pivarnick sharing, “and everyone’s like, ‘why do you care?’ And it’s like because I’m a f----- human being. That’s why.”
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation is set to return with more episodes soon and, from the trailer that aired at the end of the last season, Pivarnick will continue to be a part of the show.