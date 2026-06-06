Emotional Angelina Pivarnick Opens Up About Heartbreaking Miscarriage on 'Jersey Shore'
June 6 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Angelina Pivarnick, star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, candidly shared her experience of miscarriage during the June 4 episode. The 39-year-old reality star broke down in tears while discussing her loss with her friend, Dana Lasalla.
In the episode, Lasalla asked Pivarnick about her recent doctor’s appointment, to which Pivarnick replied, “It’s not good.”
This statement foreshadowed the emotional turmoil that would follow.
In a confessional, Pivarnick recounted her harrowing experience, stating, “I woke up in the middle of the night, 4 o’clock in the morning. I didn’t feel good at all. I was very dizzy.”
She described the moment she discovered she was bleeding, saying, “I was like, ‘What the…’”
Pivarnick’s pregnancy announcement had previously excited viewers. During the May 14 episode, she shared the news with costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, expressing disbelief that she was pregnant. However, the joy quickly transformed into sorrow as she faced the reality of her miscarriage.
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Lasalla offered her support, telling Pivarnick, “I can’t believe this happened. I feel so bad. No woman should ever have to go through this, it’s horrible.”
Pivarnick echoed these sentiments, stating, “It kills me, dude.”
The emotional exchange highlighted the depth of Pivarnick’s grief.
In her confessional, Pivarnick reflected on her desire for a family.
“I just really wanted a family so bad because I don’t have my own,” she shared.
“I can’t build a family with a family that’s broken. I have to build my own f------ family.”
Her words resonated with viewers, who empathized with her struggle.
A promotional clip had hinted at the miscarriage prior to the episode, creating a sense of anticipation among fans. This tragic turn of events added complexity to Pivarnick’s storyline, as viewers witnessed her navigate her grief on screen.
Earlier in the season, Pivarnick had expressed her surprise at becoming pregnant.
“There’s no way that it just happened naturally. There’s no sperm donor now,” she had stated.