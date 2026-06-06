Emotional Angelina Pivarnick Opens Up About Heartbreaking Miscarriage on 'Jersey Shore'

Angelina Pivarnick , star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation , candidly shared her experience of miscarriage during the June 4 episode. The 39-year-old reality star broke down in tears while discussing her loss with her friend, Dana Lasalla .

Angelina Pivarnick revealed on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' that she suffered a miscarriage.

In the episode, Lasalla asked Pivarnick about her recent doctor’s appointment, to which Pivarnick replied, “It’s not good.”

This statement foreshadowed the emotional turmoil that would follow.

In a confessional, Pivarnick recounted her harrowing experience, stating, “I woke up in the middle of the night, 4 o’clock in the morning. I didn’t feel good at all. I was very dizzy.”

She described the moment she discovered she was bleeding, saying, “I was like, ‘What the…’”