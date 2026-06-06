or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Angelina Pivarnick
OK LogoNEWS

Emotional Angelina Pivarnick Opens Up About Heartbreaking Miscarriage on 'Jersey Shore'

photo of Angelina Pivarnick
Source: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick tearfully discussed her miscarriage on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation.'

Profile Image

June 6 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Angelina Pivarnick, star of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, candidly shared her experience of miscarriage during the June 4 episode. The 39-year-old reality star broke down in tears while discussing her loss with her friend, Dana Lasalla.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Angelina Pivarnick revealed on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' that she suffered a miscarriage.
Source: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick revealed on 'Jersey Shore: Family Vacation' that she suffered a miscarriage.

Article continues below advertisement

In the episode, Lasalla asked Pivarnick about her recent doctor’s appointment, to which Pivarnick replied, “It’s not good.”

This statement foreshadowed the emotional turmoil that would follow.

In a confessional, Pivarnick recounted her harrowing experience, stating, “I woke up in the middle of the night, 4 o’clock in the morning. I didn’t feel good at all. I was very dizzy.”

She described the moment she discovered she was bleeding, saying, “I was like, ‘What the…’”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Angelina Pivarnick had previously shared her pregnancy news with Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola before the devastating loss.
Source: @angelinamtv/Instagram

Angelina Pivarnick had previously shared her pregnancy news with Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola before the devastating loss.

Article continues below advertisement

Pivarnick’s pregnancy announcement had previously excited viewers. During the May 14 episode, she shared the news with costar Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, expressing disbelief that she was pregnant. However, the joy quickly transformed into sorrow as she faced the reality of her miscarriage.

MORE ON:
Angelina Pivarnick

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lasalla offered her support, telling Pivarnick, “I can’t believe this happened. I feel so bad. No woman should ever have to go through this, it’s horrible.”

Pivarnick echoed these sentiments, stating, “It kills me, dude.”

The emotional exchange highlighted the depth of Pivarnick’s grief.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Dana Lasalla comforted Angelina Pivarnick during the emotional episode.
Source: MEGA

Dana Lasalla comforted Angelina Pivarnick during the emotional episode.

Article continues below advertisement

In her confessional, Pivarnick reflected on her desire for a family.

“I just really wanted a family so bad because I don’t have my own,” she shared.

“I can’t build a family with a family that’s broken. I have to build my own f------ family.”

Her words resonated with viewers, who empathized with her struggle.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Angelina Pivarnick said she deeply wanted to build a family of her own, making the miscarriage even more painful.
Source: MEGA

Angelina Pivarnick said she deeply wanted to build a family of her own, making the miscarriage even more painful.

A promotional clip had hinted at the miscarriage prior to the episode, creating a sense of anticipation among fans. This tragic turn of events added complexity to Pivarnick’s storyline, as viewers witnessed her navigate her grief on screen.

Earlier in the season, Pivarnick had expressed her surprise at becoming pregnant.

“There’s no way that it just happened naturally. There’s no sperm donor now,” she had stated.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.