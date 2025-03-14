Anitta Plays Coy When Asked About Her Relationship Status With Kyle Richards' Ex Mauricio Umansky: 'Great Person'

She explained she met Umansky on the ski trip and, as far as her skimpy attire went, she stated, “Lele’s crazy and I just say yes to the craziness.”

On a Watch What Happens Live appearance on March 13, Anitta confessed she knew she was going to be asked about it. “He’s a great person,” she shared. “I love Mauricio.”

In December 2023, the pair went viral for hanging out alongside YouTube star Lele Pons . Umansky also posted a clip of the two women skiing on the slopes in only a white towel.

Umansky’s ski trip wasn’t the only thing he’s done that blew up the internet after his separation from Richards was announced. Paparazzi photos of him kissing a woman in an airport in Greece in July 2024 set the internet ablaze, and they finally were addressed on the March 11 episode of RHOBH.

Host Andy Cohen grilled her more, asking if she’s still in touch with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards ’ estranged hubby. “We always talk,” she said. “We became very good friends." Cohen continued probing, asking, “Very good friends?” “No,” the famous songstress answered, “we became good friends.” Even though Umansky is technically single, Anitta denied there was anything romantic between them.

"I don't know what this relationship is,” Richards told the cameras regarding Umansky and the woman in the pictures. “I don't know if this is just a passing thing or a serious thing, and I know how women are.”

When Umansky came over to Richards’ home, he brought up the pictures, stating, “I got photographed, you know, in the airport. You know that I would never want to do anything on purpose that would hurt you or the kids. I really am sorry for hurting you. I would never want to hurt you on purpose."

Richards accepted his apology and told him she didn’t think he knew the pictures were being taken — but she wasn’t so sure about the intentions of the woman he was kissing.

"I don't know that the other person didn't know that, but obviously that's hard to see,” she explained. "But we are separated, and we're allowed to do what we want in this time. It's just strange."

Talking again to the cameras, the Halloween star dished the photos really indicated to her Umansky was “moving on" with his life.

"You can live in this la la land for as long as you want,” she continued. “But that was a hammer on the head saying, 'Hello, Kyle! He's moved on! It's okay. You're both entitled to live your lives!'"