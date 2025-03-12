or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Reality Tv > Kyle Richards
OK LogoREALITY TV

Kyle Richards Breaks Down as Mauricio Umansky Finally Addresses Paparazzi Pics of Him Smooching Another Woman: 'It's Just Strange'

Photo of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards broke down as Mauricio Umansky finally addressed paparazzi pics of him kissing another woman.

By:

March 12 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky finally addressed paparazzi photos of him kissing another woman on the March 11 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kyle Richards
Source: Bravo

Kyle Richards said she 'didn't know' what Mauricio Umansky's relationship with the woman he was caught kissing was.

Article continues below advertisement

"I don't know what this relationship is,” Richards told the cameras regarding Umansky and the woman in the pictures. “I don't know if this is just a passing thing or a serious thing, and I know how women are.”

When Umansky — who was in Europe for 25 days — came over to see Richards he was making small talk and moving around the kitchen to make tea. Richards shared it felt like he was trying to distract himself so he wouldn’t have to deal with her.

He ultimately brought up the issue at hand, breaking the palpable tension in the room. “I got photographed, you know, in the airport," he shared. "You know that I would never want to do anything on purpose that would hurt you or the kids. I really am sorry for hurting you. I would never want to hurt you on purpose."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mauricio Umansky
Source: MEGA

Mauricio Umansky said he would never want to hurt Kyle Richards 'on purpose.'

Article continues below advertisement

Richards accepted his apology and told him she didn’t think he knew the pictures were being taken — but she wasn’t so sure about the intentions of the woman he was kissing.

"I don't know that the other person didn't know that, but obviously that's hard to see," she explained. "But we are separated, and we're allowed to do what we want in this time. It's just strange."

Talking again to the cameras, the reality starlet dished the photos really indicated to her Umansky was “moving on" with his life.

"You can live in this la la land for as long as you want,” she continued. “But that was a hammer on the head saying, 'Hello, Kyle! He's moved on! It's okay. You're both entitled to live your lives!'"

MORE ON:
Kyle Richards

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Mauricio Umansky and Kyle Richards
Source: MEGA

Kyle Richards acknowledged pictures of Mauricio Umansky kissing another woman were 'hard to see.'

Article continues below advertisement

Richards, who grabbed a tissue and began crying, told the cameras, “I think about, how did we get here if we care about each other so much? How did we allow this to happen? Everything we built, this is like the rug really being ripped out from under your feet, like I did not expect my life to go in this direction. But in seeing these photos, I think it makes it pretty clear that this is permanent, and I don't think it's going to be easy to come back from that.”

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Kyle Richards
Source: Bravo

Kyle Richards said the pictures of Mauricio Umansky kissing another woman made it clear their breakup 'is permanent.'

While Season 14 of RHOBH has a few more episodes before the reunion begins airing, OK! reported Richards “walked off the [reunion] set twice” during taping.

“She was crying half the time,” an insider dished. "The cast members brought up all the women Mauricio was seeing for years and they were not kind about it. They said Kyle was lying for years and knew for years, but kept the lie going for the show."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.