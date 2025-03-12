Kyle Richards Breaks Down as Mauricio Umansky Finally Addresses Paparazzi Pics of Him Smooching Another Woman: 'It's Just Strange'
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky finally addressed paparazzi photos of him kissing another woman on the March 11 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
"I don't know what this relationship is,” Richards told the cameras regarding Umansky and the woman in the pictures. “I don't know if this is just a passing thing or a serious thing, and I know how women are.”
When Umansky — who was in Europe for 25 days — came over to see Richards he was making small talk and moving around the kitchen to make tea. Richards shared it felt like he was trying to distract himself so he wouldn’t have to deal with her.
He ultimately brought up the issue at hand, breaking the palpable tension in the room. “I got photographed, you know, in the airport," he shared. "You know that I would never want to do anything on purpose that would hurt you or the kids. I really am sorry for hurting you. I would never want to hurt you on purpose."
Richards accepted his apology and told him she didn’t think he knew the pictures were being taken — but she wasn’t so sure about the intentions of the woman he was kissing.
"I don't know that the other person didn't know that, but obviously that's hard to see," she explained. "But we are separated, and we're allowed to do what we want in this time. It's just strange."
Talking again to the cameras, the reality starlet dished the photos really indicated to her Umansky was “moving on" with his life.
"You can live in this la la land for as long as you want,” she continued. “But that was a hammer on the head saying, 'Hello, Kyle! He's moved on! It's okay. You're both entitled to live your lives!'"
Richards, who grabbed a tissue and began crying, told the cameras, “I think about, how did we get here if we care about each other so much? How did we allow this to happen? Everything we built, this is like the rug really being ripped out from under your feet, like I did not expect my life to go in this direction. But in seeing these photos, I think it makes it pretty clear that this is permanent, and I don't think it's going to be easy to come back from that.”
While Season 14 of RHOBH has a few more episodes before the reunion begins airing, OK! reported Richards “walked off the [reunion] set twice” during taping.
“She was crying half the time,” an insider dished. "The cast members brought up all the women Mauricio was seeing for years and they were not kind about it. They said Kyle was lying for years and knew for years, but kept the lie going for the show."