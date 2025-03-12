Kyle Richards Breaks Down as Mauricio Umansky Finally Addresses Paparazzi Pics of Him Smooching Another Woman: 'It's Just Strange'

Kyle Richards said she 'didn't know' what Mauricio Umansky's relationship with the woman he was caught kissing was.

"I don't know what this relationship is,” Richards told the cameras regarding Umansky and the woman in the pictures. “I don't know if this is just a passing thing or a serious thing, and I know how women are.”

When Umansky — who was in Europe for 25 days — came over to see Richards he was making small talk and moving around the kitchen to make tea. Richards shared it felt like he was trying to distract himself so he wouldn’t have to deal with her.

He ultimately brought up the issue at hand, breaking the palpable tension in the room. “I got photographed, you know, in the airport," he shared. "You know that I would never want to do anything on purpose that would hurt you or the kids. I really am sorry for hurting you. I would never want to hurt you on purpose."