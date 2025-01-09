or
Singer Anitta Stuns in Tiny Black Bikini During European Getaway: See Hot Photos

Source: @anitta/Instagram

Anitta looked gorgeous in a black bikini during her European getaway — see photos!

By:

Jan. 9 2025, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Anitta is turning up the heat while in the snow! The star took to Instagram to show some fun photos of herself enjoying a getaway.

"No filter! Just pure happiness with @airbnb giving us the best trip of our lives 😍#airbnbpartner #publicidade," Anitta, 31, captioned a slew of pictures on Wednesday, January 8.

Source: @anitta/Instagram

The star looked gorgeous as she posed in a black bikini.

In the snaps, the singer, who was on vacation in Switzerland, is seen showing off her bikini body while relaxing on a chair in frigid temperatures. In another, she's photographed relaxing in a sauna with only a towel covering her body.

Of course, people loved seeing the brunette babe have such a good time. One person wrote, "No filter needed for this crew 🫶," while another said, "QUEEN 😍."

A third person added, "Most beautiful lady I've ever seen man you're gorgeous😍."

Source: @anitta/Instagram

Anitta wore just a towel while in a sauna with a friend.

While talking to Today in March 2024, the Brazil native spoke about not caring what others think about her.

Source: @anitta/Instagram

Anitta looked like she had a great time with friends over the holiday season.

“I don’t care about talking about sexuality. It’s part of our life, and it’s a big part of who I am, so I don’t mind at all being asked about it,” she said. “I love being a sexual person. It’s part of my character. I just don’t like when people think that’s just it. When people treat me as if ‘Oh, being s--- is all she knows.’ No, that’s not all I know. I was managing my own career for so many years. I’m a business woman. I can’t be reduced to just s--. I do so much, and I still want to do much more.”

Source: @anitta/Instagram

Anitta said she isn't that 'confident.'

Surprisingly, Anitta said she isn't that "confident" despite posting some sultry photos.

“I have my insecurities. I’m just a normal person," she stated.

“I created a character for myself that doesn’t go through all of these things, doesn’t have these great emotions…this character that is invincible,” she continued. “And I like that. I think it’s cool, it’s important. Anitta is part of me, and I think we all have a character like her inside of ourselves, this persona that we can use as armor to deal with the harder things in life.”

