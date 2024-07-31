OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Kate Hudson
OK LogoPHOTOS

15 Celebrities Who Have Been Spotted Vacationing in Europe This Summer

celebrities who have spent summer vacation in europe
Source: @katehudson/Instagram; @reesewitherspoon/Instagram
By:

Jul. 31 2024, Published 9:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Candace Cameron Bure

candace cameron bure
Source: @candacecbure/Instagram

In June, Candace Cameron Bure shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to show her exciting European vacation with her loved ones.

"Dear Italy, we love you 💌 #europevacation #familyvacation #shopltk," she captioned her post.

Article continues below advertisement

Colton Underwood

colton underwood
Source: @coltonunderwood/Instagram

Colton Underwood and his husband, Jordan C. Brown, vacationed in Spain, Greece and Madrid this summer.

"a babymoon 💙 @jordancbrown_," the caption read.

Don Lemon

don lemon
Source: @donlemonofficial/Instagram

Former CNN host Don Lemon enjoyed his time with his husband, Tim Malone, during a boat ride in Sardinia on June 24.

Article continues below advertisement

Dua Lipa

dua lipa
Source: @dualipa/Instagram

Following her successful shows in Europe, Dua Lipa got her much-awaited break by hanging out with her friends on Amalfi Coast. The "Houdini" singer rocked a black top and jean shorts during the vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

Goldie Hawn

goldie hawn
Source: @goldiehawn/Instagram

"Vacationing with our family! It’s the greatest gift one could ever have ❤️," Goldie Hawn wrote in the caption of a photo featuring her granddaughter as they spent time in Greece.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Hudson

kate hudson
Source: @katehudson/Instagram

Kate Hudson and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, kissed as they took a snap during their luxurious European vacation.

MORE ON:
Kate Hudson
Article continues below advertisement

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

kelly ripa and mark consuelos
Source: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos marked their first vacation in Switzerland before visiting their daughter, Lola, in Geneva.

"Hats off to the people in Switzerland," Consuelos said in an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. "We were only in one city, but it's the cleanest. It's so clean."

Article continues below advertisement

Kyle Cooke

kyle cooke
Source: @imkylecooke/Instagram

Kyle Cooke posed with Andrea Denver, Carl Radke and Jason Cameron in a selfie they took while walking around Lonato del Garda, Italy, after celebrating Denver and Lexi Sundin’s wedding.

Article continues below advertisement

Nicky and Kathy Hilton

nicky and kathy hilton
Source: @nickyhilton/Instagram

In June, Nicky and her mom, Kathy Hilton, explored Italy together for the summer vacation. She enjoyed pizza and rode on a gondola at the time.

Article continues below advertisement

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes

patrick and brittany mahomes
Source: @brittanylynne/Instagram

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took their kids, Sterling and Bronze, to Portugal, Spain and Switzerland, to beat the heat together!

Article continues below advertisement

Rebel Wilson

rebel wilson
Source: @rebelwilson/Instagram

Rebel Wilson appreciated the beauty of Greece with her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, and their friends during a getaway in June.

"Greek life! 💙🤍🇬🇷 Can’t thank Marc & Melissa Ganzi enough for the most epic and stunning trip! 😘," she captioned one of the posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Reese Witherspoon

reese witherspoon
Source: @reesewitherspoon/Instagram

Reese Witherspoon shared what her summer looked like in a photoset on Instagram. One of the photos was taken during a bike ride, while another captured her cute pose with Amy Griffin.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.