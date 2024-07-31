15 Celebrities Who Have Been Spotted Vacationing in Europe This Summer
Candace Cameron Bure
In June, Candace Cameron Bure shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to show her exciting European vacation with her loved ones.
"Dear Italy, we love you 💌 #europevacation #familyvacation #shopltk," she captioned her post.
Colton Underwood
Colton Underwood and his husband, Jordan C. Brown, vacationed in Spain, Greece and Madrid this summer.
"a babymoon 💙 @jordancbrown_," the caption read.
Don Lemon
Former CNN host Don Lemon enjoyed his time with his husband, Tim Malone, during a boat ride in Sardinia on June 24.
Dua Lipa
Goldie Hawn
"Vacationing with our family! It’s the greatest gift one could ever have ❤️," Goldie Hawn wrote in the caption of a photo featuring her granddaughter as they spent time in Greece.
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson and her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa, kissed as they took a snap during their luxurious European vacation.
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos marked their first vacation in Switzerland before visiting their daughter, Lola, in Geneva.
"Hats off to the people in Switzerland," Consuelos said in an episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. "We were only in one city, but it's the cleanest. It's so clean."
Kyle Cooke
Kyle Cooke posed with Andrea Denver, Carl Radke and Jason Cameron in a selfie they took while walking around Lonato del Garda, Italy, after celebrating Denver and Lexi Sundin’s wedding.
Nicky and Kathy Hilton
In June, Nicky and her mom, Kathy Hilton, explored Italy together for the summer vacation. She enjoyed pizza and rode on a gondola at the time.
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes took their kids, Sterling and Bronze, to Portugal, Spain and Switzerland, to beat the heat together!
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson appreciated the beauty of Greece with her fiancée, Ramona Agruma, and their friends during a getaway in June.
"Greek life! 💙🤍🇬🇷 Can’t thank Marc & Melissa Ganzi enough for the most epic and stunning trip! 😘," she captioned one of the posts.
Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon shared what her summer looked like in a photoset on Instagram. One of the photos was taken during a bike ride, while another captured her cute pose with Amy Griffin.