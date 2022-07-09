Cool For The Summer! Sydney Sweeney's Best Bikini Moments: Photos
Sydney Sweeney knows how to work it! Whether she's going for a swim or just getting out in nature, Hollywood's new "It" girl loves to wow her 13.5 million Instagram followers with her best bikini snaps.
The Euphoria actress is clearly comfortable with her body, and she's even showed some of her closest family members a few of her skin-baring moments on film — but by complete accident!
"I invited my entire family and I didn’t really think about [the nudity]," she told host Ellen DeGeneres about having relatives at the season two launch of the hit HBO show. "I was like, ‘It’s a Hollywood premiere! You’ve got to come!’ We were all sitting next to each other and giant screen — ginormous screen ... "
At the time, Sweeney had forgotten about the provocative nature of her scenes, so she was "on the floor" with embarrassment at her mistake.
However, her grandparents responded positively to the actress baring it all on screen. "They said I have the best t**s in Hollywood," the breakout star joked.
As OK! previously reported, Sweeney, 24, also recently got engaged to her restaurateur boyfriend, Jonathan Davino, 37, after nearly four years of dating. The news came out when the White Lotus star was spotted rocking a huge ring on that finger while out in L.A.
Scroll through the gallery to see Sweeney's best bikini moments on social media.
The carefree beauty soaked up the sun on vacation in a bright floral bikini.
Sweeney was every bit a natural beauty as she posed with a friend without a stitch of makeup on while taking a dip in the pool.
The model proved that she knows how to work her angles when she rocked a patterned green and blue bikini and matching sarong.
The Handmaid's Tale alum showed off her ample assets in a light blue two-piece as she lounged on the grass.
The blonde beauty seemed to be having a blast as she took some time out to connect with nature.