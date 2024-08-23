Ann Coulter Responds After Rosie O'Donnell and More Stars Bashed Her 'Heartless' Comment About Tim Walz's Son
Famous faces are speaking out to denounce Ann Coulter's rude remark about Tim Walz's son, Gus, having an emotional moment at the DNC on Wednesday, August 21.
As OK! reported, the 17-year-old — who is neurodivergnet — cried happy tears and gave a standing ovation as he watched his dad address the crowd — a reaction Coulter labeled as "weird."
The controversial figure, 62, later noted that she deleted her post "as soon as someone told me he's autistic." Nonetheless, her comment was seen around the world.
"Talk about a cruel heartless woman – she’s the worst," Rosie O'Donnell, also 62, wrote about Coulter on Instagram.
The View's Ana Navarro was furious at the commentator, writing, "Jesus. What a-- wipes. Of course Republicans and Trumpers on social media taking shots at Gus Walz. You have to be a special kind of heart-less mutant to attack a 17-year-old special needs kid -not involved in politics- for the simple act of expressing love for his father."
Navarro, 52, pointed out that Gus also has "anxiety and a nonverbal learning disorder," explaining, "children and teens like Gus can have trouble regulating their emotions in social settings."
"I don’t and won’t attack Barron Trump. As far as I’m concerned, he’s out-of-bounds," she noted of Donald and Melania Trump's 18-year-old son. "They need to leave Gus Walz the f--- alone."
Meanwhile, former first lady Michelle Obama chose to praise Gus instead of mentioning Coutler.
"I was touched to see Gus Walz’s joy when his dad @Tim_Walz took the stage last night. Thankful for you showing us all what real love looks like, Gus," the mother-of-two, 60, tweeted. "Let’s be a nation that embraces this kind of warmth and vulnerability, instead of making fun or mocking it. We could all use some of Gus’s example in our own lives."
Navarro's former costar Meghan McCain, 39, shared her thoughts on the situation as well.
"I honestly can't believe there is any conversation about Gov. Walz family," she tweeted. "Conventions are very intense experiences and outward displays of love should be celebrated. Any 'Republican' saying otherwise is just helping destroy more of the GOP's credibility and aiding a Trump loss."
The Governor of Minnesota, 60, and wife Gwen, 58, discussed their son's diagnosis in a recent interview with People, sharing, "When our youngest Gus was growing up, it became increasingly clear that he was different from his classmates."
"When he was becoming a teenager, we learned that Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder in addition to an anxiety disorder and ADHD, conditions that millions of Americans also have," the politician explained. "Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up. It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback — it’s his secret power.