'You're a F------ Monster': Ann Coulter Torn Apart for Mocking Tim Walz's Son's Emotional Moment at the DNC
Ann Coulter is being torn apart after she mocked Tim Walz's son, Gus, for becoming emotional while he watched his father give a speech at the Democratic National Convention on the night of Wednesday, August 21.
In a since-deleted tweet, the lawyer reposted an image of Gus, 17, in tears while proudly pointing at his dad and captioned it, "Talk about weird..."
Social media immediately came after Coutler, 62, especially since Gus has a learning disorder.
"Ann, you’re a f------ monster," one person shot at her, while another quipped, "She’s never had a child who loves her so she’s incapable of understanding this emotion."
"Ann Coulter has been showing us she's a monster for many years now," agreed another individual. "She makes her money from being a cruel b----."
Meanwhile, it was Gus' emotional display that won over viewers and went viral on social media.
In the clip, Tim — who is running alongside presidential hopeful Kamala Harris in the 2024 election — was talking about "reproductive freedom" and how he and wife Gwen utilized a fertility treatment conceive their two kids.
"If you've never experienced the h--- that is infertility, I guarantee you know someone who has," the dad-of-two stated. "And I can remember praying each night for a phone call. The pit in your stomach when the phone rang and the absolute agony when we heard the treatments hadn't worked."
"It took Gwen and I years, but we had access to fertility treatments. And when our daughter was born, we named her Hope," he continued as the camera panned to his family in the crowd. "Hope, Gus and Gwen: You are my entire world and I love you."
In an interview with People, the Governor of Minnesota, 60, detailed his son's neurodivergent diagnosis.
"When our youngest Gus was growing up, it became increasingly clear that he was different from his classmates," he shared. "Gus preferred video games and spending more time by himself."
"When he was becoming a teenager, we learned that Gus has a non-verbal learning disorder in addition to an anxiety disorder and ADHD, conditions that millions of Americans also have," the politician explained.
"Like so many American families, it took us time to figure out how to make sure we did everything we could to make sure Gus would be set up for success as he was growing up," he continued. "It took time, but what became so immediately clear to us was that Gus’ condition is not a setback — it’s his secret power."