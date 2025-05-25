Anna Camp's Dating History: What to Know About the 'Pitch Perfect' Actress' Relationships

In 2010, Anna Camp exchanged vows with Michael Mosley after their 2008 engagement. However, their marriage came to an end when the Scrubs actor filed for divorce in 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.

While appearing on the May 14 episode of the "Podcrushed" podcast, Camp revealed she met Mosley in New York City when she was 21 years old.

"It was like an out on the town [night] in Union Square with a couple of friends. I was not planning [on it]," she told her You costar Penn Badgley.

Camp added, "So we met very young. It was like a one-night stand that lasted seven years."

Reflecting on the stages they went through during their relationship, the 42-year-old True Blood alum said they "grew a lot" and she "changed so much when we both moved from New York to L.A. together."

Despite their divorce, Camp revealed they still talk, adding, "It's not like I don't ever see him."

Indeed, the former couple reunited to work on Neo-Dome in 2024.