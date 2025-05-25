Anna Camp's Dating History: What to Know About the 'Pitch Perfect' Actress' Relationships
Michael Mosley
In 2010, Anna Camp exchanged vows with Michael Mosley after their 2008 engagement. However, their marriage came to an end when the Scrubs actor filed for divorce in 2013, citing irreconcilable differences.
While appearing on the May 14 episode of the "Podcrushed" podcast, Camp revealed she met Mosley in New York City when she was 21 years old.
"It was like an out on the town [night] in Union Square with a couple of friends. I was not planning [on it]," she told her You costar Penn Badgley.
Camp added, "So we met very young. It was like a one-night stand that lasted seven years."
Reflecting on the stages they went through during their relationship, the 42-year-old True Blood alum said they "grew a lot" and she "changed so much when we both moved from New York to L.A. together."
Despite their divorce, Camp revealed they still talk, adding, "It's not like I don't ever see him."
Indeed, the former couple reunited to work on Neo-Dome in 2024.
Skylar Astin
Following Camp's divorce from Mosley, she began dating her costar Skylar Astin in June 2013.
In a 2014 interview with Glamour, the Mad Men star revealed she and Astin "were friends first and just hit it off."
"He's literally my best friend. He's a magical person," she continued.
They took their relationship to the next level as they announced in early 2016 that they had gotten engaged while vacationing in Hawaii over the New Year's holiday weekend. The twosome then tied the knot in October 2016.
But in April 2019, Camp and Astin confirmed their split after two years of marriage.
They filed for divorce shortly after, later finalizing it in August of the same year.
"I think what I've learned [is] that you can go through a life change and remain positive and also remain kind and friendly. And things happen for a reason, and yeah, I've also learned that in the face of a challenge, I can rise out above it and even be better for it," Camp said post-divorce.
Michael Johnson
After going through two divorces, Camp confirmed she had moved on with drummer Michael Johnson.
"In the middle of nowhere with no one I’d rather be with 💫," she wrote when she went Instagram official with the musician.
However, their romance seemingly died down after a few years of dating as Johnson last appeared on her Instagram in August 2024.
Jade Whipkey
Camp first hinted at her relationship with Jade Whipkey in March when she shared a photo of the celebrity stylist on Instagram. She then soft-launched their romance by resharing a photo Whipkey uploaded on her Instagram Stories in May.
"Her smile is a poem, her eyes are roses, her laugh is music for dancing," the text read.
On May 13, they were spotted kissing passionately while out and about in Los Angeles, Calif.