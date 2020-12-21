Could he be anymore perfect? Skylar Astin posted a sexy snap of himself over the weekend wishing his fans a “Happy Chanukah.”

In the delicious photo, Astin is seen standing in front of a Christmas tree completely naked, covering his manhood with a menorah-patterned wrapped gift.

The Pitch Perfect star’s girlfriend, Lisa Stelly, gushed over the actor’s thirst trap in the comments, “Mine, mine, mine, mine,” she said with a series of heart and fire emojis.

Astin and Stelly went public with their relationship in July after the Fancy Sprinkles founder posted an adorable pic of the two kissing in the street on Instagram.

“Is that a bottle of mini champagne in your pocket or u just happy to see me @skylarastin?✨🌙,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Their relationship came nearly a year after Astin finalized his divorce from Pitch Perfect costar Anna Camp. Stelly was previously married to Jack Osbourne, and the two share three daughters together: Pearl Clementine, 8, Andy Rose, 5, and Minnie Theodora, 2.

Fans have been lusting over Astin for years on Broadway, in movies and most recently as the star of the NBC series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

