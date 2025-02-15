10 of Anna Kendrick's Best Roles: From Cheryl Bradshaw in 'Woman of the Hour' to Beca Mitchell in 'Pitch Perfect' and More

The Mary Nighy-directed 2022 film Alice, Darling sees the 39-year-old play the role of Alice, a young woman grappling with her emotionally and psychologically abusive relationship.

After working on the film, Kendrick revealed it "resonated" with her as she "was coming out of a personal experience."

She explained to People without naming her former boyfriend, "So when that person is telling you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you are impossible and that all the stuff that you think is going on is not going on, your life gets really confusing really quickly. And I was in a situation where, at the end, I had the unique experience of finding out that everything I thought was going on was, in fact, going on. So I had this kind of springboard for feeling and recovery that a lot of people don’t get."