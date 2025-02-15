10 of Anna Kendrick's Best Roles: From Cheryl Bradshaw in 'Woman of the Hour' to Beca Mitchell in 'Pitch Perfect' and More
Katherine McKay in '50/50'
Anna Kendrick plays the role of young therapist Katherine McKay in the 2011 film 50/50, inspired by writer Will Reiser's cancer battle. Joseph Gordon-Levitt's Adam Lerner receives treatment from the inexperienced psychologist and Ph.D. candidate, but Katherine successfully manages to make him open up to her until their relationship progresses.
Stephanie Smothers in 'A Simple Favor'
Kendrick appears in the 2018 film A Simple Favor as Stephanie Smothers, a widowed single mother who forms a friendship with Emily Nelson (Blake Lively). Her life turns upside down when Emily goes missing, leading her to investigate and solve the disappearance.
Alice in 'Alice, Darling'
The Mary Nighy-directed 2022 film Alice, Darling sees the 39-year-old play the role of Alice, a young woman grappling with her emotionally and psychologically abusive relationship.
After working on the film, Kendrick revealed it "resonated" with her as she "was coming out of a personal experience."
She explained to People without naming her former boyfriend, "So when that person is telling you that you have a distorted sense of reality and that you are impossible and that all the stuff that you think is going on is not going on, your life gets really confusing really quickly. And I was in a situation where, at the end, I had the unique experience of finding out that everything I thought was going on was, in fact, going on. So I had this kind of springboard for feeling and recovery that a lot of people don’t get."
Jill in 'Drinking Buddies'
Kendrick stars as Jill in the 2013 film Drinking Buddies, which explores the lives of two individuals (Olivia Wilde's Kate and Jake Johnson's Luke) who form a complicated relationship while working at a craft brewery. Soon, the co-workers go on a vacation with their respective significant others, testing the boundaries of their romances.
Courtney Babcock in 'ParaNorman'
The 2012 animated film ParaNorman follows the story of a young boy who can communicate with the dead. He soon bumps into his uncle and receives a warning about the curse that is about to affect their town.
ParaNorman features Kendrick, who voices Courtney Babcock. It also has Casey Affleck, Tucker Albrizzi and Kodi Smit-McPhee as part of the cast.
Beca Mitchell in 'Pitch Perfect'
Kendrick shines in the Pitch Perfect movie franchise as Beca Mitchell, an aspiring music producer and the Bellas' leader. Throughout the film series, she grows more as she enhances her skills to pursue her aspirations in the industry.
Stacey Pilgrim in 'Scott Pilgrim vs. The World'
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, released in 2010, features Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, the sister of Scott Pilgrim (Michael Cera). Although she has a small role in the flick, she takes the spotlight with her witty responses to her on-screen brother's love life while he tries to win a girl's heart.
Jessica Stanley in 'Twilight'
Kendrick plays the minor role of Jessica Stanley, a friend of Kristen Stewart's Bella at Forks High School, who develops a short-lived crush on Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson).
Natalie Keener in 'Up in the Air'
In Up in the Air, Kendrick stars as Natalie Keener, a young new hire in a human resources consultancy firm where she meets Ryan Bingham (George Clooney). As she takes on her role, she faces challenges and comes to realize the harsh realities of her job.
The role notably earned Kendrick an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.
Cheryl Bradshaw in 'Woman of the Hour'
One of Kendrick's latest films, Woman of the Hour is a hair-raising 2023 film based on the true story of serial killer Rodney Alcala and his participation on the show The Dating Game in 1978. Kendrick plays Cheryl Bradshaw, the lead contestant who manages to escape from the terrifying man.