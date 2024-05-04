Anna Nicole Smith's 17-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Stuns Alongside Dad Larry as Pair Attends Kentucky Derby Weekend: Photos
Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead hit the Kentucky Derby this weekend!
On Friday, May 3, and Saturday, May 4, Larry shared a series of photos showing off his and 17-year-old daughter’s fun time at the Barnstable-Brown Gala and the famous horse race.
In the first post, the offspring of the late Anna Nicole Smith, 17, wore and all black ensemble, previously donned by Janet Jackson, while the 51-year-old sported a gray suit.
The famous photographer captioned the Instagram upload, “On our way to Barnstable-Brown Gala for the kick-off of the @kentuckyderby weekend. Dannielynn is wearing her second @janetjackson outfit to the party that I got from Janet’s @juliens_auctions — charity auction. Looking forward to a fun Derby weekend with the newly graduated high school student! 🐎👩🎓.”
In response fans of the father-daughter duo gushed in the comments section.
“Dad Of The Year😍,” one user penned, while another added, “Larry you have been a outstanding father since day one, your kid is hitting those teen years, so protect her and love her at all times, Anna is smiling from heaven too.”
In the second post, Larry and Dannielynn posed together in their traditional outfits for the big event. The youngster stunned in a bright red ruffled gown and matching head piece, while the patriarch stepped out in a gray suit and pink tie.
“On the way to @kentuckyderby with Dannielynn after a great night at the Barnstable-Brown Gala and quick morning haircut or two. Dannielynn’s dress was inspired by her favorite character Hino Eiji, Kamen Rider OOO TaJaDor combo — she made me write that 😆 — because that character had the same shoulders as the design of the dress she found! 🤷♂️ Hey whatever works, just trying to spend a little quality time as this weekend of traditions come to a close…” he wrote alongside the images as they stood next to a life-sized horse statue.
The exciting trip came months after Larry raved over how much he loves Dannielynn in honor of her 17th birthday. In the upload, the father-of-one additionally mentioned Anna, who died from drug overdose when Danielynn was just months old.
"Happy 17th Birthday Dannielynn! I am so proud of you in each and every way. Wishing you the best day ever!" he began. "You are funny, crazy smart, pretty and just about everything I could ever imagine. Your Mom would be so proud of you, I sure am."
"Happy Birthday! Love Dad ❤️ By the way, when you asked me if you could live in my basement forever. I said yes, but I didn't have the heart to tell you there aren't any basements in Florida 😂❤️#HappyBirthday🎂," he concluded the touching message.