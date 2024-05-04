Anna Nicole Smith's 17-Year-Old Daughter Dannielynn Birkhead Stuns Alongside Dad Larry as Pair Attends Kentucky Derby Weekend: Photos

In the first post, the offspring of the late Anna Nicole Smith, 17, wore and all black ensemble, previously donned by Janet Jackson, while the 51-year-old sported a gray suit.

The famous photographer captioned the Instagram upload, “On our way to Barnstable-Brown Gala for the kick-off of the @kentuckyderby weekend. Dannielynn is wearing her second @janetjackson outfit to the party that I got from Janet’s @juliens_auctions — charity auction. Looking forward to a fun Derby weekend with the newly graduated high school student! 🐎👩‍🎓.”