Anna Nicole Smith Would Be 'So Proud' of Their Daughter as She Turns 17, Larry Birkhead Insists
Larry Birkhead remembered Anna Nicole Smith in his post for their daughter's birthday.
On Thursday, September 7, the devoted dad shared a video on Instagram for Dannielynn's 17th birthday. The touching clip included snaps of the teen and her dad as well as photos of Dannielynn as a baby with her mother.
"Happy 17th Birthday Dannielynn! I am so proud of you in each and every way. Wishing you the best day ever!" Larry began.
"You are funny, crazy smart, pretty and just about everything I could ever imagine. Your Mom would be so proud of you, I sure am," he added, mentioning the model, who passed away from drug overdose in 2007 when Dannielynn was just months old.
"Happy Birthday! Love Dad ❤️ By the way, when you asked me if you could live in my basement forever. I said yes, but I didn't have the heart to tell you there aren't any basements in Florida 😂❤️#HappyBirthday🎂," he concluded.
In response to the adorable message, fans and friends shared words of love and support on Dannielynn's special day.
"Us die hard Anna fans have loved watching Dannielynn grow and Larry being a doting father whilst keeping Anna's legacy alive xx," one user penned, while another said, "Happy birthday gorgeous girl 💜 from one gal missing her mama to another - know she is so proud of you and watching over you."
"She's the spitting image of her mom. So beautiful and congrats for being such a great dad! Happy Birthday Dannielyn!!!🎊🎉🥳🎂💖," a third person gushed.
As OK! previously reported, a Netflix documentary titled You Don't Know Me, which was released in May, took a deep dive into Dannielynn's mother's life and tragic death.
The movie went into detail about how the blonde beauty was found on February 8, in the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, surrounded by 44 different medications that left her too weak to even get up or take a sip of water until her heart gave out.
Her security guard recalled the '00s icon taking the dangerous sedative, which killed her.
"I saw her use a spoon maybe twice and after that it was bottle to mouth," he claimed. "Gulp."