Anna Nicole Smith's Final Messages to 'Best Friends' Pol' Atteu and Patrik Simpson Revealed

Anna Nicole Smith ’s best friends Pol’ Atteu and Patrik Simpson shared their final messages to the late star, who died in 2007, exclusively with OK! as they remembered her on February 8, the 18th anniversary of her tragic death .

Smith, who tragically passed away at 39 years old , told Simpson she was doing “terrible” via AOL Instant Messenger. “I miss you lots,” he responded. “It was great to see u & your baby is so beautiful.” Thanking Simpson and Atteu for coming, Smith said she was trying to get some rest. She also inquired if Atteu — who is a famous celebrity fashion designer — was going to bring her the curtains she wanted. “Yeah,” Simpson told her, “he has been putting all the fabrics together.”

“Maybe that will make me smile for a min,” the famous model somberly responded. “I love y'all too!” she said. Promising to see them in October, she signed off with a “kiss” and said goodnight, which was the last time Simpson corresponded with her via AOL. (The pair spoke to her via phone before she died.)

“I cannot believe it’s been 18 years since we lost her,” he shared with OK!. “I still have her contact in my phone and I always remember whenever she messaged me on AOL. Her screenname, ‘HotSmoochieLips,’ would [always] come up.”

He promised the blonde bombshell he would reveal her secrets to the world after she passed.