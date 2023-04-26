Inside Anna Nicole Smith's Sad Last Days Before Tragic Death at 39

At the same time, Stern was representing Smith in a years-long lawsuit over her billionaire late husband J. Howard Marshall’s estate. The two had met when she was working at a Houston strip club in 1991 and he was 86, and wed in 1994, when she was 26. He passed away 13 months later, leaving her out of his will.

Though his family accused her of being a gold digger, the Guess model repeatedly insisted their love was real and that their marriage entitled her to some of his fortune. “I loved him so much for what he did for me and my son,” she said in 2002. “I’ve never had love like that before. No one has ever loved me and done things for me and respected me and didn’t care about what people said about me.” (After her death, the case went on to the Supreme Court.)

As for her daughter, in April 2007, a DNA test proved that photographer Larry Birkhead was her dad. Since then, they’ve lived mostly out of the spotlight. “She’s a normal, well-adjusted teen,” said the insider. “Larry tells her that her mom may have been this larger-than-life persona, but she was a small- town girl at heart. He’s told her that being a star isn’t the end-all, being a good person is the thing to strive for.”