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Anne Hathaway Reveals Why She Calls Baby No. 3 Her 'Buzzer-Beater': 'There's Always Hope'

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Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway said she never gave up hope before welcoming her surprise third baby with Adam Shulman.

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July 17 2026, Published 9:01 a.m. ET

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Anne Hathaway explained why she calls her third baby a "buzzer-beater," saying she never gave up hope despite believing the odds were against her during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"There’s always hope until there’s not, but when you get to a certain age, that hope looks like 1% to 2%," the 43-year-old actress told Access Hollywood at the New York City premiere of The Odyssey on July 14.

The Oscar winner said she and husband Adam Shulman went into the experience with modest expectations, only to receive the happy news that they were expecting their third child.

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Anne Hathaway Said Baby No. 3 Is a Blessing

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Image of Anne Hathaway admitted she and her husband expected the odds to be against them before welcoming baby No. 3.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway admitted she and her husband expected the odds to be against them before welcoming baby No. 3.

Hathaway also reflected on the mindset she and Shulman had before learning they were expecting.

"So we just decided to see where life took us, with a very, very healthy, realistic expectation, which was very low," Hathaway said.

She added, "We’re overjoyed because we just know from personal experience that not everybody gets this, and certainly not when you want it—sometimes not ever."

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Image of Anne Hathaway opened up about the joy of becoming a mother of three after announcing her pregnancy in a heartfelt Instagram video.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway opened up about the joy of becoming a mother of three after announcing her pregnancy in a heartfelt Instagram video.

Hathaway also spoke about what the pregnancy means to their family.

"It’s a blessing" that she and Shulman "do not take for granted," Hathaway expressed.

The couple, who married in 2012, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Hathaway announced she was expecting her third child in an Instagram video on June 19. In the clip, she wore a flowing white dress while Barbara Lewis' "Baby I'm Yours" played in the background, revealing her growing baby bump.

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Family Comes First During Her Pregnancy

Image of Anne Hathaway has been focusing on her growing family while embracing her latest career success, according to an insider.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway has been focusing on her growing family while embracing her latest career success, according to an insider.

Shortly after the pregnancy announcement, a source told People that Hathaway has been focusing on her family as she prepares to welcome another baby.

The source also reflected on how the actress has handled both her pregnancy and recent press commitments.

"She’s grateful for where she is in her career and for the opportunity to be part of a film that means so much to so many people," the insider said.

"Complaining just isn’t Anne. She approaches things with gratitude and professionalism, and that’s exactly how she handled the press tour," they added.

The gender of Hathaway's third child has not yet been revealed.

Anne Hathaway Loves Being a Boy Mom

Image of Anne Hathaway revealed how raising two sons has transformed her fashion choices and everyday routine.
Source: MEGA

Anne Hathaway revealed how raising two sons has transformed her fashion choices and everyday routine.

During her People cover story for World's Most Beautiful 2026, Hathaway also reflected on raising her two sons and how motherhood has influenced her everyday life.

"I’m a tomboy! I love that being a boy mom has really informed my fashion," she said. "I have to always be able to go from a serious business meeting to, like, a basketball court. You have to be able to play pickup basketball at any point, in any outfit."

She joked that getting dressed each morning now comes with one important rule.

"So [I tell myself]: When you get dressed in the morning, dress wisely because you 100 percent are going to have a projectile thrown at you probably by the end of breakfast," Hathaway revealed.

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