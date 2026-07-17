Anne Hathaway Reveals Why She Calls Baby No. 3 Her 'Buzzer-Beater': 'There's Always Hope'

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Anne Hathaway Said Baby No. 3 Is a Blessing

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway admitted she and her husband expected the odds to be against them before welcoming baby No. 3.

Hathaway also reflected on the mindset she and Shulman had before learning they were expecting. "So we just decided to see where life took us, with a very, very healthy, realistic expectation, which was very low," Hathaway said. She added, "We’re overjoyed because we just know from personal experience that not everybody gets this, and certainly not when you want it—sometimes not ever."

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Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway opened up about the joy of becoming a mother of three after announcing her pregnancy in a heartfelt Instagram video.

Hathaway also spoke about what the pregnancy means to their family. "It’s a blessing" that she and Shulman "do not take for granted," Hathaway expressed. The couple, who married in 2012, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. Hathaway announced she was expecting her third child in an Instagram video on June 19. In the clip, she wore a flowing white dress while Barbara Lewis' "Baby I'm Yours" played in the background, revealing her growing baby bump.

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Family Comes First During Her Pregnancy

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway has been focusing on her growing family while embracing her latest career success, according to an insider.

Shortly after the pregnancy announcement, a source told People that Hathaway has been focusing on her family as she prepares to welcome another baby. The source also reflected on how the actress has handled both her pregnancy and recent press commitments. "She’s grateful for where she is in her career and for the opportunity to be part of a film that means so much to so many people," the insider said. "Complaining just isn’t Anne. She approaches things with gratitude and professionalism, and that’s exactly how she handled the press tour," they added. The gender of Hathaway's third child has not yet been revealed.

Anne Hathaway Loves Being a Boy Mom

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway revealed how raising two sons has transformed her fashion choices and everyday routine.