How Anne Hathaway Concealed Her Pregnancy During 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Press Tour

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Anne Hathaway discreetly navigated her pregnancy during the promotional tour for Devil Wears Prada 2. The actress, 43, who is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, managed to keep the news under wraps until her recent announcement.

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Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway quietly completed the global press tour for 'Devil Wears Prada 2' while expecting her third child.

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The press tour commenced on March 30 in Mexico City. Hathaway wore an ankle-length black Schiaparelli skirt paired with a matching blazer. The following evening, she opted for a loose-fitting Stella McCartney fall 2026 minidress and thigh-high black boots, both choices effectively concealing her baby bump. Throughout the tour, which extended from late March to May, Hathaway donned various outfits that skillfully hid her pregnancy. In early April, she wore a ruffled Valentino Haute Couture gown that obscured her silhouette. Another notable outfit included a long-sleeve striped top with a red tie tucked into brown trousers.

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Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway carefully selected loose-fitting designer outfits from luxury brands to conceal her growing baby bump throughout the tour.

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During an April 6 interview, Hathaway sported a Sacai fall 2026 oversized knit sweater along with baggy skirted trousers. Each choice reflected her desire to maintain privacy while participating in promotional activities for the film. At the Seoul premiere, Hathaway selected a crimson Balenciaga dress that concealed her frame. She continued this trend at the Shanghai red carpet wearing a wide, loose Susan Fang gown adorned with floral details. For the U.K. premiere, she stunned in a Louis Vuitton strapless gown that featured an overflowing column skirt.

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Source: MEGA A source praised Anne Hathaway's dedication, describing her work ethic as 'unbelievable.'

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In May, Hathaway returned to the United States for additional press engagements. In New York City, she wore a Michael Kors Collection fall 2026 skirt suit with an asymmetrical sash that successfully masked her growing belly. Despite her efforts, some photographs revealed a slight bump. A source told Page Six, “She did her entire Devil Wears Prada 2 tour around the world quietly pregnant. Her work ethic is unbelievable. She’s a superhero.”

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Hathaway officially announced her pregnancy in a touching Instagram video, where she wore a flowy white dress. In the video, she revealed her baby bump, captioning the post, “x Baby, I’m yours x.” The announcement delighted fans who had speculated about her changing appearance.

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Photos from St. Tropez captured Hathaway enjoying her vacation while proudly showcasing her baby bump. She shares two sons, Jonathan and Jack, with Shulman, whom she married in 2012. The actress’ pregnancy follows the recent releases of Mother Mary and Devil Wears Prada 2.

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Source: @annehathaway/Instagram;MEGA Anne Hathaway enjoyed a vacation in St. Tropez with Adam Shulman.