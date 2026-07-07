PHOTOS Anne Hathaway Cradles Her Baby Bump at 'The Odyssey' Premiere as She Prepares to Welcome Third Child With Husband Adam Shulman: Photos Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway proudly cradled her baby bump while attending 'The Odyssey' world premiere in London, where she dazzled in a baby-blue Dior Haute Couture gown as she prepares to welcome her third child with husband Adam Shulman. OK! Staff July 7 2026, Published 2:47 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Anne Hathaway showed off her growing baby bump during the latest stop on her The Odyssey press tour. While attending the world premiere of Christopher Nolan's upcoming film in London on Monday, July 6, the actress proudly cradled her bump as she walked the red carpet in a baby-blue Dior Haute Couture gown.

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Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway smiled as she gently held her baby bump while posing on the red carpet at The Odyssey world premiere in London.

Hathaway later revealed that the strapless look had been part of her maternity fashion plans for months. The actress told Entertainment Tonight that, "I saw this dress, actually, when I was looking for some options for The Devil Wears Prada 2 press. And I fell in love with it ... This is a Jonathan Anderson for Dior." She added, "And I said, 'If it's alright, would you please wait for me and hold this for me? Because in a few months I think it's going to work.'"

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Anne Hathaway Planned Her Red Carpet Look Months in Advance

Source: MEGA Hathaway stunned in a strapless baby-blue Dior Haute Couture gown, revealing the elegant look had been planned months in advance for her maternity wardrobe.

The Oscar winner paired the soft blue gown with drop earrings, wore her hair loose and finished the look with a bold red lip. Throughout the evening, Hathaway smiled as she posed for photos, often resting a hand on her baby bump. She was joined by several of her The Odyssey castmates, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Zendaya, at the London premiere.

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Anne Hathaway Announced Her Pregnancy Last Month

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Source: MEGA Hathaway joined her 'The Odyssey' castmates, including Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Zendaya, for the film's star-studded London premiere.

Hathaway confirmed she is expecting her third child in an Instagram video shared on June 19. In the clip, she wore a flowing white dress as she walked into the frame, then placed both hands on her stomach and smiled, confirming the pregnancy to fans. Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6. The couple, who married in 2012, have largely kept their family life private while occasionally sharing milestones with the public.

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Source: MEGA Days before this premiere, Hathaway showcased her growing baby bump in a flowing white dress during 'The Odyssey' photocall

Just days before the premiere, The Princess Diaries star showcased her growing baby bump during The Odyssey photocall in London. At the event, Hathaway was spotted tenderly holding her bump while posing for the cameras, wearing an off-the-shoulder Blumarine Resort 2027 high-low dress with a halter neckline. The clothing boasted ruffles that flowed down to the ground and sheer balloon sleeves. The outfit also featured brown suede knee-high boots. Her accessories consisted of small gold hoop earrings, a gold watch, and a collection of stacked gold rings.

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Source: MEGA Oscar winner is expected her third child with husband Adam Shulman, adding another joyful milestone to her busy life.