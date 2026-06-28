Meet Anne Hathaway's Husband and Kids: What to Know About Her Family After Pregnancy Announcement

Article continues below advertisement

Adam Shulman

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway and husband Adam Shulman have been married since 2012.

Anne Hathaway is expanding her family with her husband, Adam Shulman. The couple's love story began when they met at the 2008 Palm Springs Film Festival. "I knew from the second I met him that he was the love of my life," Hathaway admitted in an interview with Harper's Bazaar U.K. They got engaged in 2011 after three years of dating, with Shulman proposing with a stunning emerald-cut engagement ring he personally designed. They then tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony at a private home in Big Sur, Calif., on September 29, 2012. Like Hathaway, Shulman is also working in the industry as an actor and producer. According to his IMDb page, he is known for his roles in Ricki and the Flash, The Gold Lunch, The Dukes of Hazzard: The Beginning, American Dreams and The West Wing. He is also the executive producer of the upcoming TV series, Fear Not. "People always say don't work with your spouse. But I loved working with him," she said in a 2014 interview after working with her husband in Song One. "He's really good at this, and he's a wonderful producer. And I feel like I actually learned a lot from him in the process."

Article continues below advertisement

Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway is a mom-of-two.

The Devil Wears Prada actress became a first-time mom when she and her husband welcomed their first son, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, on March 24, 2016. During a 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Anne revealed Jonathan knew "mommy goes to work" but thought she was a librarian. "I recently left to go to do a project, and we were getting him ready because I was going to be gone for a little bit and I was like, 'Okay, so Mommy's going to work,'" she recalled. "And he stopped, and he looked me really deep in my eyes and he's like, 'Mommy, are you going to work at the library?'" She added, "We went with it and I was like, 'Yes, yes. Mommy is going to work at the library.' So he thinks I'm a librarian, which is a form of storytelling, so we're just kind of going with that until further notice."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Jack Shulman

Source: MEGA The actress keeps her children's lives private.

Three years after Jonathan was born, Anne and Adam welcomed their second son, Jack Shulman, in November 2019. She revealed Jack's birth at the Critics' Choice Awards in January 2020 and announced his name in October of the same year. Reflecting on her decision to keep her children's lives private, she told PORTER in November 2023 that it "is something [she feels] is not just essential for [her] health." "I'm on a team, it's my family, and it's not just about me," she said. "My family has needs, and one of the needs of children is that they need to be able to define their own lives. It doesn't even occur to me to link the two up, except through gratitude that they serve each other so beautifully. But they serve each other through me, and not through a space that's outside of myself." The Princess Diaries actress was photographed attending a New York Knicks vs. Chicago Bulls game at Madison Square Garden in November 2024. She also brought Jack along to the Super Bowl in February 2025.

Baby No. 3

Source: @annehathaway/Instagram Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman already share two sons.