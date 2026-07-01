Glowing Anne Hathaway Shows Off Her Growing Baby Bump in NYC After Revealing Shock Pregnancy: Photos
July 1 2026, Published 5:05 a.m. ET
Anne Hathaway showed off her growing baby bump while stepping out in New York City on June 30, days after announcing the shocking pregnancy that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman.
The Oscar-winning star wore a beautiful red jumpsuit for the outing as she smiled for photos.
Anne Hathaway Glows During NYC Outing
She paired the look with matching strappy heels, gold jewelry, cat-eye sunglasses and a small heart-shaped purse.
The Love and Other Drugs star's most recent appearance comes after she confirmed her third pregnancy in a charming Instagram video posted on Friday, June 19.
She shared the joyful news while dressed in a flowing white outfit. In the video, she walked into the frame with her arms cradling her stomach. Hathaway captioned the post, "x Baby, I’m yours x."
Hathaway and Shulman, who married in 2012, are already parents to two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.
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Anne Hathaway Shared a Rare Update on Family Life
Just a few weeks before revealing her pregnancy, the Mother Mary star discussed motherhood in an interview with Elle. The actress expressed her joy in spending time with her two sons.
She mentioned that her kids are "in this really fun zone where we all love hanging out together, which I understand may change."
Hathaway further noted, "Well, we will always love hanging out with them, but their feelings about us might change."
Hathaway had an eventful year, especially while promoting The Devil Wears Prada 2.
The source told People, "She did her entire Devil Wears Prada 2 tour around the world quietly pregnant. Her work ethic is unbelievable."
They added, "She's a superhero."
The Princess Diaries star is still booked and busy as she prepares for her new chapter.
In addition to welcoming a new family member, Hathaway will portray Penelope in the upcoming movie The Odyssey, which is scheduled for release on July 17. She'll also be seen in The End of Oak Street on August 14 and Verity on October 2.