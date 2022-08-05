Anne Heche Rushed To Hospital With Severe Burns Following Fiery Car Crash

Residents who lived in the neighborhood attempted to help Heche after she barreled into the garage, but she allegedly put her car into reverse and drove away. She crashed into another home not long after the initial impact, this time causing a fire that burned out of control and engulfed the property.

ANNE HECHE REVEALS RELATIONSHIP WITH ELLEN DEGENERES 'CHANGED' HER 'LIFE FOREVER'

Following the crash, the Ally McBeal actress was removed from her car, put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital in a ambulance.