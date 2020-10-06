Anne Heche has opened up about her relationship with Ellen DeGeneres on the Monday, October 5, episode of Dancing With the Stars.

Despite splitting up, the 51-year-old actress still considers DeGeneres a “beautiful part” of her life.

Heche told her partner, Keo Mostepe, that the talk show host had a huge impact on her life.

BALLROOM BODY BLITZ! DIET AND FITNESS SECRETS OF 5 DANCING WITH THE STARS STUNNERS

“My story is a story that created change in the world, moved the needle for equal rights forward,” she said of their romance.

“In 1997, I met Ellen DeGeneres at the Vanity Fair party and that was the night that changed my life forever,” Heche said. “My movie premiere for Volcano, I had told them that I was taking Ellen as my date and I was told if I took Ellen I would lose my Fox contract. At that moment, she took my hand and said, ‘Do what they say,’ and I said, ‘No thanks.’ I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out by security before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after party for fear they would get pictures of me with a woman. … She was warning me, ‘This is going to happen.'”

“I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three-and-a-half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multimillion-dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years,” Heche added.

MIRRORBALL DRAMA: SECRETS & SCANDALS OF THE NEW ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’ CAST

The pair dated from 1997 and split in 2000. DeGeneres went on to find love with Portia de Rossi, whom she married in 2008.

Heche, for her part, hasn’t been so lucky in love — she tied the knot with Coleman Laffoon in 2000, but filed for divorce in 2007. The divorce was finalized in March 2009, and the former couple share 18-year-old son Homer.

She later was in a 10-year relationship with her Men in Trees costar James Tupper, but they split in 2018. The couple has an 11-year-old son, Atlas.

Meanwhile, Heche revealed where she currently stands with her ex.

“I haven’t spoken to Ellen in years. I’d listen to the people who have,” the Psycho actress said in Mr. Warburton magazine’s September 2020 cover story. “If I’m standing someplace and I don’t like what’s going on there and I stay there, it’s my fault.”

She continued, “So what are the actions that got me there and why can’t I get out of it easily if that’s not something that I want to be engaged in? Ellen is standing where she walks, and that is hers to continue that journey.”

FROM ATHLETES TO REALITY STARS — SEE WHO IS COMPETING ON SEASON 29 OF ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS’

“I was a part of a revolution that created social change, and I could not have done that without falling in love with her,” she said. “I’m proud to have been part of a revolution that helped move equality forward, but there is still work to do.”