Adult Star Annie Knight Breaks Down in Tears Mid-'Panic Attack' Over Fiancé's $30,000 Gambling Addiction: 'It All Starts With Alcohol'

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Annie Knight gave fans an unfiltered look at one of the darkest moments of her relationship with fiancé Henry Brayshaw. In a teaser trailer for Stan's Turned On: Dirty S--- Money, the adult star broke down in tears after discovering his gambling relapse, later describing the emotional scene as her "lowest point."

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'A Really Dark Place'

Source: Annie Knight The adult star revealed fiancé Henry Brayshaw's gambling relapse left their relationship in 'a really dark place.'

During a confessional, Knight explained how her relationship began to unravel after learning Brayshaw had relapsed. "My relationship with Henry is in a really dark place. Last night, everything started to unravel, and things that were hidden from me and, I guess, things that I didn't see came to light," she said. "I found out that Henry has had a relapse with his gambling addiction. And over the past few months, Henry's probably spent about $30,000 on gambling," the adult star added. Knight revealed the relapse wasn't an isolated incident, explaining Brayshaw had struggled with gambling addiction throughout their relationship. "This isn't Henry's first relapse. There's been a few since we first met. It all starts with alcohol. He'll drink and he'll slip up, he'll apologize, he'll be very upset, I'll feel bad for him, and then it will happen again," Knight explained.

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'Just Having a Panic Attack'

Source: Annie Knight The teaser shows Annie Knight crying as she tells cameras she is 'just having a panic attack.'

The teaser then cut away from the confessional to footage of Knight crying. "Just having a panic attack," Knight said through tears. The trailer also included her reflecting on the challenges of loving someone battling addiction. "I always try to comfort him, but you can't just, like, say to someone with an addiction, 'Just stop doing it.' It's not that easy. It is something you can't control," she told the camera.

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'I'm Losing My Own Mental Health'

Source: Annie Knight Annie Knight admitted she felt like she was 'losing my own mental health' while trying to support her fiancé through his addiction.

Knight admitted Brayshaw's addiction had begun affecting her own mental health as she tried to balance supporting him while running her business. "I'm, like, going crazy. Like, I'm losing my own mental health at this point. Um, you know, like, I'm trying to run a business, I try to be the best partner I can be, and none of it's working. It's like, no matter what I do, I can't fix this situation," Knight said, further holding back tears. "And I don't really know if I can anymore."

Looking Back at Her 'Lowest Point'

Source: Annie Knight After sharing the emotional teaser, Annie Knight reflected on the footage, calling it her 'lowest point caught in 4K.'