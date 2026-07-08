Adult Star Annie Knight Breaks Down in Tears Mid-'Panic Attack' Over Fiancé's $30,000 Gambling Addiction: 'It All Starts With Alcohol'
July 8 2026, Published 4:03 p.m. ET
Annie Knight gave fans an unfiltered look at one of the darkest moments of her relationship with fiancé Henry Brayshaw.
In a teaser trailer for Stan's Turned On: Dirty S--- Money, the adult star broke down in tears after discovering his gambling relapse, later describing the emotional scene as her "lowest point."
'A Really Dark Place'
During a confessional, Knight explained how her relationship began to unravel after learning Brayshaw had relapsed.
"My relationship with Henry is in a really dark place. Last night, everything started to unravel, and things that were hidden from me and, I guess, things that I didn't see came to light," she said.
"I found out that Henry has had a relapse with his gambling addiction. And over the past few months, Henry's probably spent about $30,000 on gambling," the adult star added.
Knight revealed the relapse wasn't an isolated incident, explaining Brayshaw had struggled with gambling addiction throughout their relationship.
"This isn't Henry's first relapse. There's been a few since we first met. It all starts with alcohol. He'll drink and he'll slip up, he'll apologize, he'll be very upset, I'll feel bad for him, and then it will happen again," Knight explained.
'Just Having a Panic Attack'
The teaser then cut away from the confessional to footage of Knight crying.
"Just having a panic attack," Knight said through tears.
The trailer also included her reflecting on the challenges of loving someone battling addiction.
"I always try to comfort him, but you can't just, like, say to someone with an addiction, 'Just stop doing it.' It's not that easy. It is something you can't control," she told the camera.
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'I'm Losing My Own Mental Health'
Knight admitted Brayshaw's addiction had begun affecting her own mental health as she tried to balance supporting him while running her business.
"I'm, like, going crazy. Like, I'm losing my own mental health at this point. Um, you know, like, I'm trying to run a business, I try to be the best partner I can be, and none of it's working. It's like, no matter what I do, I can't fix this situation," Knight said, further holding back tears. "And I don't really know if I can anymore."
Looking Back at Her 'Lowest Point'
Knight said the dishonesty surrounding Brayshaw's addiction became the hardest part to navigate.
"I think the hardest thing with Henry and his addiction is the lying and the manipulation," she revealed.
"An addict will do anything to get the fix, and it's hard to not feel used at times, and, I guess, look after him in that moment when, like, you know, it feels like he's taking advantage of me," she added.
The OnlyF--s star captioned the video, "My lowest point caught in 4K. Full circle moment watching it back though, everything happens for a reason!"
Knight has since shared that she and Brayshaw remain engaged and are planning to marry, recently calling him the "man of my dreams" and saying she is "beyond proud" of how far he has come.