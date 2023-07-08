Natalie Portman Gives Ultimatum to Cheating Husband: 'If He Messes Up Again, She'll Likely Pull the Plug'
Natalie Portman is keeping Benjamin Millepied on a tight leash after learning he stepped out on her.
Though the actress has given her cheating husband another chance after learning in March about his tryst with a 25-year-old climate activist, “there’s obviously going to be conditions, and apparently, he’s fine with whatever rules she wants," dished a source to a news outlet. "If he messes up again, she’ll likely pull the plug."
The ballet dancer, 46 — who shares kids Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6, with Portman — has even reportedly given the Oscar winner, 42, all of his passwords so she can see he isn’t hiding anything.
“And he’s not going out without her these days — every night is date night while he gets back in her good graces,” they added, noting that Millepied “begged” the Black Swan star for another chance. “Her friends are all hoping he’s going to stick to his word and stay loyal. It’s the least Natalie deserves.”
Meanwhile, according to another insider, Millepied isn’t the only one desperate to repair their relationship after it was rumored that Portman’s intense work schedule took a toll on their home life.
"There were long periods where Benjamin was effectively a single parent while Natalie was away making movies," the insider claimed. "Natalie gave him a lot of freedom to do as he pleased because she thought she could trust him."
The candidly added: "As the saying goes, cheating is only a symptom of something wrong in the marriage.”
- Everything to Know About Natalie Portman's Husband's Affair With Much-Younger Woman
- Natalie Portman Is 'Desperately Clinging to the Hope' That Her Marriage to Benjamin Millepied 'Can Be Saved' After Tryst With Younger Women: Source
- Natalie Portman’s 'Heart Has Been Ripped Out' After Learning of Husband’s Scandalous Affair, Source Claims
The troubled lovebirds wed in 2012 after meeting in 2009 on the set of her ballet movie Black Swan. However, Millepied's eyes appeared to wander after he met the activist, who is believed to be Camille Etienne, "through mutual friends" in "a cliquey group in the film community who favor art and creativity over big-budget box office bonanzas," spilled a source.
Though it "was short-lived and it is over," per one source, another suggested, "There is a lot that Ben is leaving out" about the affair.
"Like how attracted he was to Camille. It may have started out as a friendship, but it grew into something more," dished a source of their outed romance.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Star spoke with the source about Portman's ultimatum.