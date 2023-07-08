Natalie Portman Gives Ultimatum to Cheating Husband: 'If He Messes Up Again, She'll Likely Pull the Plug'

Natalie Portman is keeping Benjamin Millepied on a tight leash after learning he stepped out on her.

Though the actress has given her cheating husband another chance after learning in March about his tryst with a 25-year-old climate activist, “there’s obviously going to be conditions, and apparently, he’s fine with whatever rules she wants," dished a source to a news outlet. "If he messes up again, she’ll likely pull the plug."