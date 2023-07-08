OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Natalie Portman
OK LogoCOUPLES

Natalie Portman Gives Ultimatum to Cheating Husband: 'If He Messes Up Again, She'll Likely Pull the Plug'

natalie benjamin pp
Source: mega
By:

Jul. 8 2023, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Natalie Portman is keeping Benjamin Millepied on a tight leash after learning he stepped out on her.

Though the actress has given her cheating husband another chance after learning in March about his tryst with a 25-year-old climate activist, “there’s obviously going to be conditions, and apparently, he’s fine with whatever rules she wants," dished a source to a news outlet. "If he messes up again, she’ll likely pull the plug."

Article continues below advertisement
natalie portman benjamin

The ballet dancer, 46 — who shares kids Aleph, 12, and Amalia, 6, with Portman — has even reportedly given the Oscar winner, 42, all of his passwords so she can see he isn’t hiding anything.

“And he’s not going out without her these days — every night is date night while he gets back in her good graces,” they added, noting that Millepied “begged” the Black Swan star for another chance. “Her friends are all hoping he’s going to stick to his word and stay loyal. It’s the least Natalie deserves.”

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, according to another insider, Millepied isn’t the only one desperate to repair their relationship after it was rumored that Portman’s intense work schedule took a toll on their home life.

natalieportman benjamin
Article continues below advertisement

"There were long periods where Benjamin was effectively a single parent while Natalie was away making movies," the insider claimed. "Natalie gave him a lot of freedom to do as he pleased because she thought she could trust him."

The candidly added: "As the saying goes, cheating is only a symptom of something wrong in the marriage.”

MORE ON:
Natalie Portman

The troubled lovebirds wed in 2012 after meeting in 2009 on the set of her ballet movie Black Swan. However, Millepied's eyes appeared to wander after he met the activist, who is believed to be Camille Etienne, "through mutual friends" in "a cliquey group in the film community who favor art and creativity over big-budget box office bonanzas," spilled a source.

Though it "was short-lived and it is over," per one source, another suggested, "There is a lot that Ben is leaving out" about the affair.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Like how attracted he was to Camille. It may have started out as a friendship, but it grew into something more," dished a source of their outed romance.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Star spoke with the source about Portman's ultimatum.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.