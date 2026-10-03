Annie Knight Reveals If She'll Continue Doing 'Stunts' After Getting Married
Oct. 3 2026, Published 9:43 a.m. ET
Annie Knight isn't completely walking away from her adult-content career after marrying Henry Brayshaw, but some of her headline-making stunts are coming to an end.
The 29-year-old tied the knot with Brayshaw on Thursday, October 1, during an intimate ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast. Now that she's officially a wife, Knight revealed she's planning to make some changes to her work.
"I will still be on the platforms, but, yeah, I am winding down the big stunts," she said in an interview.
As for why? Knight joked, "I will be too busy being a wife to do that!"
Annie Knight Isn't Completely Leaving Her Career Behind
Although Knight plans to step away from her most extreme challenges, marriage doesn't mean she's abandoning the career that made her famous.
Her decision is consistent with what she's said in recent months. Ahead of the wedding, Knight revealed she was "moving away" from extreme challenges and wanted to shift her attention toward education and more purposeful work.
Brayshaw has also been supportive of Knight's unconventional career throughout their relationship, including during some of her most viral challenges.
Annie Knight Previously Landed in the Hospital After a Major Stunt
Knight made international headlines in May 2025 when she participated in an extreme challenge involving 583 men over six hours.
The stunt ultimately landed her in the hospital, though Brayshaw supported his then-fiancée as she pursued the challenge. Knight has previously said the unusual dynamics of her career forced the couple to prioritize communication in their relationship.
The experience became one of Knight's most widely publicized stunts before she began talking about moving her career in a different direction.
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Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw Are Officially Married
Knight and Brayshaw exchanged vows at The Valley Estate in Currumbin Valley, surrounded by close family and friends.
The bride wore a structured white gown with a long train and veil, while Brayshaw opted for a classic black tuxedo. Fellow adult-content creator Lily Phillips served as one of Knight's bridesmaids.
The couple's love story stretches back years. They first met while working at a Melbourne pub in 2016 and became friends before eventually giving romance a shot. Their relationship turned serious in early 2025, and Brayshaw proposed that March.
Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw Are Heading on Their Honeymoon
After months of preparing for their big day, the newlyweds aren't immediately returning to everyday life.
"We thought it would be weird to get married...and then just go back to normal life!" Knight explained, revealing that the pair planned a weeklong honeymoon following the ceremony.
For Knight, the wedding marks the beginning of a new chapter both personally and professionally. While fans can still expect to see her online, her days of increasingly extreme stunts appear to be winding down.