Annie Knight Reveals If She'll Continue Doing 'Stunts' After Getting Married

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight isn't completely walking away from her adult-content career after marrying Henry Brayshaw, but some of her headline-making stunts are coming to an end. The 29-year-old tied the knot with Brayshaw on Thursday, October 1, during an intimate ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast. Now that she's officially a wife, Knight revealed she's planning to make some changes to her work. "I will still be on the platforms, but, yeah, I am winding down the big stunts," she said in an interview. As for why? Knight joked, "I will be too busy being a wife to do that!"

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight Isn't Completely Leaving Her Career Behind

Source: @ANNIEKKNIGHT/INSTAGRAM Annie Knight confirmed she will remain on adult-content platforms after getting married.

Although Knight plans to step away from her most extreme challenges, marriage doesn't mean she's abandoning the career that made her famous. Her decision is consistent with what she's said in recent months. Ahead of the wedding, Knight revealed she was "moving away" from extreme challenges and wanted to shift her attention toward education and more purposeful work. Brayshaw has also been supportive of Knight's unconventional career throughout their relationship, including during some of her most viral challenges.

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight Previously Landed in the Hospital After a Major Stunt

Source: @ANNIEKKNIGHT/INSTAGRAM Annie Knight previously made headlines for an extreme 2025 challenge that landed her in the hospital after.

Knight made international headlines in May 2025 when she participated in an extreme challenge involving 583 men over six hours. The stunt ultimately landed her in the hospital, though Brayshaw supported his then-fiancée as she pursued the challenge. Knight has previously said the unusual dynamics of her career forced the couple to prioritize communication in their relationship. The experience became one of Knight's most widely publicized stunts before she began talking about moving her career in a different direction.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw Are Officially Married

Source: @ANNIEKKNIGHT/INSTAGRAM Annie Knight married longtime love Henry Brayshawn during an intimate outdoor ceremony.

Knight and Brayshaw exchanged vows at The Valley Estate in Currumbin Valley, surrounded by close family and friends. The bride wore a structured white gown with a long train and veil, while Brayshaw opted for a classic black tuxedo. Fellow adult-content creator Lily Phillips served as one of Knight's bridesmaids. The couple's love story stretches back years. They first met while working at a Melbourne pub in 2016 and became friends before eventually giving romance a shot. Their relationship turned serious in early 2025, and Brayshaw proposed that March.

Annie Knight and Henry Brayshaw Are Heading on Their Honeymoon

Source: @ANNIEKKNIGHT/INSTAGRAM The newlyweds planned a weeklong honeymoon following their wedding.