Annie Knight's Wedding Guest Thanks '30,000 Sad, Lonely Men' for Funding Lavish $180K Nuptials

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Annie Knight's wedding celebration came with a joke that quickly made headlines after one of her guests made a cheeky reference to how the content creator's career helped pay for her big day. The star married her longtime partner, Henry Brayshaw, on Thursday, October 1, during an intimate outdoor ceremony on the Gold Coast. The wedding was attended by 72 guests.

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Source: @HENRY.BRAYSHAW/INSTAGRAM Annie Knight's wedding guest sparked attention with a joke about the 30,000 men who allegedly helped fund her lavish celebration.

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During the reception, one of the emcees made a joke about the money Knight has earned through her online career. “Thanks to the 30,000 sad, lonely men that paid for all this,” the guest said in a clip. The comment quickly drew attention online, but Knight later explained that the remark was not intended to be hurtful.

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Knight Said the Wedding Speech Was ‘Taken Out of Context’

Source: @HENRY.BRAYSHAW/INSTAGRAM Annie Knight said the remark was made by a close friend who was one of the wedding's emcees.

Knight addressed the controversy in an interview with Daily Mail, saying the moment was presented differently than it actually happened. “The person who said that was one of the emcees, a good friend of ours. He is a funny guy, and when he sent us his initial speech, we were like, ‘You can't say any of that!’" she told the publication. Knight admitted that the emcee ultimately went off-script during the reception and delivered the line anyway. “But I guess on the day he got a little bit carried away and ended up saying that one joke that didn't land. However, the day was fantastic, and it wasn't going to ruin it. It was upsetting that the speech was leaked and the media ran with it. At the end of the day, we love the person who made that comment. He made a mistake; he regrets it; he is very apologetic. Henry and I are very forgiving and understanding people,” she stated.

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Knight Opened Up About Her Wedding Day

Source: @HENRY.BRAYSHAW/INSTAGRAM The star said exchanging personalized vows with Henry Brayshaw was one of the most meaningful moments of their wedding day.

As OK! previously reported, Knight said one of the most meaningful parts of the ceremony was exchanging personalized vows with Brayshaw. "It's hard to pick a favorite moment because everything went so perfectly. It was better than I could ever have imagined, but the feeling I had standing at the end of the aisle with Henry is so hard to put into words," Knight exclusively told OK!. "It's a moment I'll relive in my mind forever. Staring into his eyes as we read our personalized vows together felt so intimate. I have never felt so calm or certain of anything in my life," she added. Knight also revealed that she wore a gown from Sen Studio that cost around $5,000. She initially thought she had found her dream dress elsewhere but changed her mind after trying it on. "I originally had my heart set on a more expensive dress that I thought was my dream dress, but when I tried it on I just didn't love it," Knight revealed. She later went shopping in Melbourne with Brayshaw's mother and aunt, as well as her maid of honor and sister, before finding the dress she wanted. "When I walked out in the dress I ended up choosing, everyone was speechless," the online star recalled. "It felt timeless, flattering and so me. I knew it was perfect."

The Songs Behind Knight's Wedding

Source: @HENRY.BRAYSHAW/INSTAGRAM Taylor Swift's ‘You Are in Love’ played as Annie Knight walked down the aisle.