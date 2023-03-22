Annie Murphy Dishes On Potential 'Schitt's Creek' Reunion, Admits She's Still 'Pinching Herself' For Having Eugene Levy & Catherine O'Hara's Phone Numbers

The Netflix series, which focuses on a family who moves to a small town after finding themselves completely broke, became a hit, resulting in people wanting more content from the cast.

While it's unclear when everyone will reunite, the actress gushes over working with O'Hara and Eugene — two people she's always admired. "On top of their professionalism, they always bring this playfulness. I think because of their improv and sketch comedy backgrounds, they're always willing to try something. They always throw things around and play with it and see how it takes," she shares. "They're both so incredibly kind — not only to the cast but to the crew, which is how it should be. They set a wonderful example for everyone and made everyone feel warm and welcome. This really was a dream job for me."