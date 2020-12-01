While the holidays are still weeks away, Catherine O’Hara gave fans an early gift as she recreated the iconic Home Alone scene on social media.

The 66-year-old Emmy winner played the world’s funniest and forgetful mom in the beloved 1990 Christmas movie and its 1992 sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. The Schitt’s Creek star reenacted one of the most hilarious moments from the second film where she screams, “Kevin!” after realizing she forgot her son, once again, at home. The actress then faints — just like she did in the flick.

I can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/DNOJOQ1V3Y — Dec The Halls 🎄 (@Tweet_Dec) November 29, 2020

The Canada native proved to be as talented as ever when she recreated the scene in a TikTok video — which garnered over 3.5 million views and has since gone viral — three decades after the Christmas movie debuted. Fans immediately created a side-by-side video of the original scene from Home Alone and O’Hara’s new take, showing her nailing the comedic timing years later.

15 LITTLE-KNOWN FACTS ABOUT ‘HOME ALONE’: MACAULAY CULKIN‘S SALARY & MORE

The Beetlejuice alum first created the unforgettable scene when she appeared on Josh Gad‘s “Reunited Apart” web series in June to pay tribute to John Hughes — who wrote and produced the Home Alone films. After the video surfaced on social media, fans were shocked to realize that the Home Alone mom and the Schitt’s Creek matriarch, Moira Rose, are played by the same actress.

“YALL I’M FREAKING OUT,” one fan tweeted. “I did NOT realize the mom in Home Alone was the same mom from Schitt’s Creek. I need to sit down.” Another wrote, “Oh my God I’m stupid, she’s the mom from Home Alone. I’m on season five of Schitt’s Creek and I’m just now knowing this?!”

bruh im schitting my creek rn just found out that moira from schitt's creek also plays the mom in home alone pic.twitter.com/ANz25ivMNR — aarch. (@aarchishaa) November 17, 2020

OOH LA, LA! THESE HOLLYWOOD MOVIE SEX SCENES ARE NSFW & *NOT* PARENT APPROVED

O’Hara starred in the critically acclaimed series, Schitt’s Creek, and won an Emmy for her outstanding performance this year. The six-season show — which was about an extremely wealthy family who was stripped of their fortune and forced to live in a random town their dad purchased — took home nine wins at the 2020 Emmy Awards.

The Schitt’s Creek Twitter account has been having fun with fans’ revelations after they connected the dots about O’Hara’s two iconic characters.

🎄 it's that time of year again 🎄 pic.twitter.com/xFsCGU2pBa — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) November 16, 2020