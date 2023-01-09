Emily Ratajkowski Spotted With Comic Eric André Following Pete Davidson Split
Weeks after calling it quits with former flame Pete Davidson, it seems newly-single supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has a type — famous funny men!
On Saturday, January 7, the video vixen was spotted out and about in New York City with comedian Eric André, the pair appearing all smiles as they walked arm-in-arm. During their outing, the pair reportedly stopped by Midtown hotspot Sakagura, where they enjoyed a three-hour dinner.
EmRata’s recent sighting comes days after the swimwear maven got candid about the dating scene, expressing her annoyance with men who “don’t know how to handle” strong women during a recent installment of her podcast.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI IS ON DATING APPS AFTER SPLIT FROM SEBASTIAN BEAR-MCCLARD, MODEL DECLARES SHE 'NEEDS NORMAL GUYS'
“I said to my girlfriend, ‘I feel like I attract the worst men,’” Ratajkowski remembered during the episode, which first hit the net on Tuesday, January 3.
“They’re like, ‘OK, yes, you’re special. You’ve done it.’ And they love it and love it, and then slowly they get emasculated,” she continued, explaining that her partners then “don't know what to do with those feelings” and begin to “resent” her.
“They start to tear you down, and then you're back to square one,” she continued, describing this trend as “f**ked up and unfair.” “I feel like a lot of men who truly think they want a strong woman actually don't know how to handle it and … what it means for their own identity.”
The model explained who she gravitates toward.
EMILY RATAJKOWSKI SAYS MANY MEN 'DON’T KNOW HOW TO HANDLE' STRONG WOMEN AFTER PETE DAVIDSON SPLIT
“Sometimes I’m like, ‘F**k it.’ Because I want a confident man,” the My Body author explained. “I don't want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want.”
Prior to making headlines with the TV star, Ratajkowski had been romantically connected with several high-profile stars since calling it quits with her former husband, Sebastian Bear McClard, last summer.
Following months of rumors linking her to big-screen legend Brad Pitt, Ratajkowski made headlines late last year after stepping out with the Saturday Night Live alum, though Davidson and Ratajkowski ultimately called it quits after two months of dating.
