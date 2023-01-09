Emily Ratajkowski Spotted With Comic Eric André Following Pete Davidson Split

Weeks after calling it quits with former flame Pete Davidson, it seems newly-single supermodel Emily Ratajkowski has a type — famous funny men!

On Saturday, January 7, the video vixen was spotted out and about in New York City with comedian Eric André, the pair appearing all smiles as they walked arm-in-arm. During their outing, the pair reportedly stopped by Midtown hotspot Sakagura, where they enjoyed a three-hour dinner.