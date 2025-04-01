Ansel Elgort Looks Unrecognizable With Shoulder-Length Hair in Rare Public Outing in NYC: Photos
Ansel Elgort got a makeover.
The actor, 31, made a rare public appearance at the Broadway opening of Glengarry Glen Ross on Monday, March 31, sporting a shoulder-length haircut.
The Baby Driver star wore a blue suit and matching tie paired with his very own camera he carried while posing for pictures on the red carpet.
He has maintained a similar, longer haircut for almost a year. In a June 2024 Instagram video, his locks grazed his shoulders as he worked out in a gym with his dad, Arthur Elgort. The father-son duo performed arm circles, leg swings and core exercises side-by-side. They finished off their day together at what appeared to be a diner, drinking a glass of milk.
Ansel has not posted on his Instagram feed since then.
Since 2024, Ansel has directed most of his focus to art over acting. On social media, he shared the process of creating pieces using 200 animals and birds from Japanese paper he found thrown away in front of a kimono shop in Tokyo. All proceeds from his exhibition went toward the Natural Resources Defense Council to support animal habitats. His work highlighted Japanese calligraphy and pictures, all made in Japan.
Since his role as Tony in Steven Spielberg's 2021 West Side Story, Ansel has only acted in Max's Tokyo Vice due to a scandal.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Ansel has remained relatively quiet in the public eye after a woman named Gabby came out with sexual assault allegations against him in 2020, with the incident reportedly occurring in 2014.
"When it happened, instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having s--, knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it, the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in,'" Gabby wrote in a statement.
Ansel denied the allegations, although he did say he was in a brief, consensual relationship with her. In a since-deleted Instagram post, the actor declared he "have never and would never assault anyone."
Aside from Gabby, Ansel's most prominent public relationship was with Violetta Komyshan, whom he met when attending LaGuardia High School, a performing arts school in New York City. They dated on and off for nearly a decade before calling it quits in 2022.
Rumors circulated on social media about Ansel dating his The Fault in Our Stars costar Shailene Woodley in 2014. However, he quickly shut down the claims.
"Me and Shailene have a really platonic relationship. I've never once wanted her sexually, which is nice," he told Seventeen in a 2015 cover story. Ansel played the actress' love interest in The Fault in Our Stars, as well as her brother in Divergent.