More Than Friends? Ansel Elgort & Shailene Woodley Spark Romance Rumors After Italy Reunion
Are Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley taking their relationship to the next level? The Fault In Our Stars leads sparked romance rumors after Elgort shared multiple snaps of himself hanging out with Woodley while on vacation in Italy.
"It’s the time of the season for loooovvingg 💕," the West Side Story star captioned the Wednesday, September 7, Instagram post, which was filled with several photos, including some of him and the Big Little Lies star cuddled up and dining together. The hunky actor also shared an additional snap the day before that pictured the duo recreating the famous Dirty Dancing lift.
Fans went wild in the comment section, with one user asking, "Wait! You guys dating!? 😍," and another penning, "This brought back so many memories!! love to see you two."
If the two ever wanted to get out of the friend zone, now would be the perfect time, as Woodley officially split from fiancé Aaron Rodgers this past April. And although it hasn't been confirmed by Elgort himself, it appears he split from longtime love Violetta Komyshan, as just last month, he was seen kissing a mystery woman.
Romance or not, the two maintain a huge amount of respect for each other. "There's something really beautiful about working with someone again and again and again, because the more you get to know somebody on a personal level, the more free you feel artistically," the actress said in a 2014 interview.
"I think that if Ansel and I hadn't known each other from Divergent, our relationship in this movie would not be what it is," she continued of working together on The Fault in Our Stars.
Woodley also made mention that her love scenes with Elgort in the teen drama were her favorite to shoot. “It’s very different than most love scenes in young adult films. It’s treated with integrity," she explained. "Often times our society looks at teenagers and sort of discredits their love like, ‘Oh, it’s cute. It’s puppy love. They don’t know what real love is.’ And you look at adults and you go, ‘Are you actually happy? Is this real love?'"