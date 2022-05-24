Ant Anstead Responds To Fan Who Claims He's Trying To Keep Ex-Wife Christina Hall From Their Son Hudson
Clearing the air. Amid Ant Anstead and ex Christina Hall's custody battle over their 2-year-old son, Hudson, the former is clarifying that he's not looking to cut the HGTV star out of their little boy's life.
On Sunday, May 22, the British star posted Instagram photos from his trip to his home country, and one fan called him out, claiming his alleged actions were hurting the toddler.
"Don’t take away Hudson from his Mum," they wrote. "You will never forgive yourself Ant."
The 43-year-old replied to the comment, denying that he was trying to do so. "Huh? Who told you that? That’s the LAST thing I want!" he insisted. "(Don’t believe the click bait press) x."
RENEE ZELLWEGER FEELS BOYFRIEND ANT ANSTEAD WAS 'SENT TO HER' BY LATE PAL
The fan's comment likely stems from the fact that Anstead filed for full custody of Hudson in April, claiming that under Hall's care, he received a severe sunburn. He also alleged that the blonde beauty never told him the toddler tested positive for COVID-19.
The court denied his wish, noting there wasn't sufficient evidence to prove that Hall, 38, was an irresponsible parent. The mom-of-three (Hall also shares son Brayden, 6, and daughter Taylor, 11, with ex Tarek El Moussa) then spoke out about the surprising situation.
"What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested," the Flip or Flop alum stated. "I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."
The exes have each accused the other of violating their original joint custody agreement, and the Wheeler Dealers cohost implied that Hall was using their toddler to boost her popularity.
"Being a kid and capturing organic moments in the footsteps of a toddler I’m all in favour of! It’s a lovely diary to keep and look back on," he reasoned of why he occasionally posts photos of the tot. "But being a puppet 'used' for commercial gain and being made to perform makes my stomach sick. The two are of course very different x x."