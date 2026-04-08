NEWS Anthony Anderson Slams NASA's Mission to the Moon as Wasteful in Scornful Political Statement: 'Make It Make Sense' Source: mega The 'Black-ish' star questioned why we're sending people to space when there's matters that need attention on Earth. Allie Fasanella April 8 2026, Updated 4:44 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Anthony Anderson is far from impressed with NASA's Artemis ll moon mission. The Black-ish star, 55, criticized the costly expedition during a conversation with an outlet on Tuesday, April 7, branding it a waste of funds that could be spent on more important things. "I hear something like how much money it costs us just to turn the block around the moon for no other purpose other than to say that we sent four people further into space than anybody else has," the actor expressed. "It really doesn't make any sense to me when we look at the grand scheme of things about what we need here and at home for society."

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'What's It All For?'

Source: mega Anthony Anderson is against the mission to the moon.

"You know, I still see dilapidated buildings in the inner city. I still see programs that need funding that can't get funding that actually help people and things like that," he told TMZ. Anderson continued, "So, to spend this type of money just to circle a place that we've only gone to once in the last 60 years or so and not have anything and not do anything, what's it all for?"

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'We're in the Middle of a War'

Source: mega Gas prices are soaring amid the conflict in the Middle East.

"Make it make sense," he added before listing off some of the problems we have here on Earth. "I mean, you know, we're in the middle of a war. Our economy is crashing. You know, gas prices are through the roof, but we sent four people to go circle the block around the moon," the comedian said. "I mean, I still see s--- in the hood that needs to be rebuilt right now," the actor continued, explaining he's trying to help rebuild an elementary school where he grew up in the Compton neighborhood of Los Angeles.

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Anthony Anderson Calls Out ICE

Source: mega Many U.S. citizens have been protesting ICE's operations.

The Scary Movie star went on to slam the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), telling the interviewer, "ICE is here stopping everybody, you know and deporting everybody...you know, not to be that guy." Anderson concluded his remarks by saying he hopes he "didn't offend anybody" with his opinion. The S.L.S. rocket took off from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center at Cape Canaveral, Fla., last Wednesday and is scheduled to return on Friday, April 10.

Space Missions Reportedly Cost Billions of Dollars

Source: mega Four astronauts traveled to the moon.