Donald Trump Blames Worsening Economy on Joe Biden as President Claims Ex-Prez 'Didn't Know What He Was Doing' During Term: Watch
Donald Trump is once again using Joe Biden as his scapegoat.
While speaking to reporters recently, the Republican president fired shots at the former Democratic POTUS while boasting about his new tariff policies — which have been facing an immense amount of criticism after causing the stock market to plummet.
"Because of the tariffs we have $7 trillion already committed to be invested in the United States," Trump claimed, per Fox News. "Building auto plants, building chip companies — all sorts of companies are coming into our country at levels that we’ve never seen before."
Trump continued: "Biden had nothing coming in. This was a dead country with Biden. He didn’t know what he was doing and that’s now been proven."
On Monday, April 7, Trump took another jab at Biden while providing fans with an update on the economy via Truth Social.
"Oil prices are down, interest rates are down (the slow moving Fed should cut rates!), food prices are down, there is NO INFLATION, and the long time abused USA is bringing in billions of dollars a week from the abusing countries on tariffs that are already in place," he alleged.
Trump added: "This is despite the fact that the biggest abuser of them all, China, whose markets are crashing, just raised its tariffs by 34 percent], on top of its long term ridiculously high tariffs (Plus!), not acknowledging my warning for abusing countries not to retaliate. They’ve made enough, for decades, taking advantage of the Good OL’ USA!"
"Our past 'leaders' are to blame for allowing this, and so much else, to happen to our country," the former host of The Apprentice declared. "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"
After the recent video of Trump blaming America's current economic status on Biden landed itself on X, critics of the POTUS clapped back at his statements, arguing that the Democratic politician was a better president than the MAGA leader.
"Biden revived U.S. chip production with the CHIPS Act. Trump called it a 'dead country' while delivering zero industrial policy of his own. Loud isn’t the same as effective," one person explained, while another individual noted, "[Biden] didn’t lose $10 trillion in market value or tank my 401k. Thats what I know."
"He’s so full of s---," a third hater said of Trump. "Big business and the Saudi’s appeased him but not one has advanced a nickel. He is damaging trust in US institutions and businesses. His word is worthless."
Meanwhile, a fourth social media user snubbed: "Biden built back better! Trump takes credit. But sets the economy on fire, and blames Biden. It’s a mental sciatica!"