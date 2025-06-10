Donald Trump's Ex-Pal Anthony Scaramucci Claims Russia Has 'Something on Him'
Anthony Scaramucci, who worked briefly as the Communications Director under Donald Trump in 2017, spoke out amid Elon Musk’s claims Trump is in the Epstein files.
Though he doesn't believe the hearsay, he insists Vladimir Putin has something detrimental on Trump.
As OK! reported, on June 5 Musk took to X to claim: “Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”
'The Flip Side'
“Did he go over the line with Jeff Epstein and do something super-malevolent and super-nefarious?” Scaramucci asked on “The Daily Beast” podcast. “I don’t believe that’s the case, because I think that would have come out. But again, I don’t know.”
“But the flip side is, while I’m saying that to you, I believe there is Kompromat on Donald Trump,” he elaborated. “I don’t know what it is. We all used to say, ‘OK, what is it? What is the hold that Vladimir Putin has on this guy?’”
Putin 'Owns the President of the United States'
“How does he own the president of the United States?” he questioned, claiming Putin’s situation at home is a “trainwreck.” “You tell me. He has to have something on him, OK, that we don’t understand.”
Scaramucci believes the Kremlin may have gathered info to use against Trump in the 1980s and 1990s when he was in real estate.
“Not a pee pee tape,” Scaramucci stated, but “something that would be too much for Trump, even Trump himself, to deal with.”
'It's Bulls---'
As far as the notion that Trump goes easy on Putin because he admires leaders who are authoritarian, Scaramucci refuted that, explaining Trump only cares about himself.
“It’s bulls---,” he shared. “Trump doesn’t love authoritarians. He loves himself, OK? And he would not be kowtowing to Putin, sitting in the biggest economy with the biggest military. He would be shoving Putin, but he doesn’t shove Putin because they got something on him.”
Elon 'Went Crazy'
To date, the White House and Trump have not commented on the allegations made by Scaramucci.
However, Trump reacted to Musk’s tirade, writing on Truth Social: “Elon was ‘wearing thin,’ I asked him to leave, I took away his EV Mandate that forced everyone to buy Electric Cars that nobody wanted (that he knew for months I was going to do!), and he just went CRAZY!"