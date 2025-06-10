Donald Trump's Ex-Pal Anthony Scaramucci Claims Russia Has 'Something on Him'

Anthony Scaramucci, who worked briefly as the Communications Director under Donald Trump in 2017, spoke out amid Elon Musk’s claims Trump is in the Epstein files.

Though he doesn't believe the hearsay, he insists Vladimir Putin has something detrimental on Trump.

As OK! reported, on June 5 Musk took to X to claim: “Time to drop the really big bomb. @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!”