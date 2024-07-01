Antonio Sabàto Jr. Claims Hollywood 'Blackballed' Him for Supporting Donald Trump in 2016 as He Pursues Boxing Career
Antonio Sabàto Jr. is ready for his second act.
According to the Melrose Place alum, he was "blackballed" by the "Hollywood elite" after he supported Donald Trump in the 2016 election, so he's now pursuing a career in Celebrity Boxing.
"If you disagree with the power of Hollywood about major key points in our country, it could get very dangerous," he shared in a new interview. "I think it's going to be like that for the rest of my life."
"But whether you disagree with me or not, you have to give some respect for someone who stands up to the bully," Sabàto Jr., 52, continued. "They tried to blackball me and to make sure I never work in this town again, but I will continue to work and make my path."
Aside from supporting Trump in 2016, Sabàto Jr. had a failed political run himself, and during his campaign, his then-wife disclosed his drug addiction.
All of the troubles led to the model taking on a construction job in Florida.
"Nobody was hiring me in the Hollywood world but I needed to make enough money to survive to take care of my family. I pulled up my sleeves, put my ego in check and did what I had to do," he recalled.
He eventually got sober, something he credited to his new wife, declaring he's now "in the best place in my life."
"My life has been very challenging and I want to share that journey with people to give them some hope. Maybe to lift them up and they can say, 'Wow, Antonio went through all this s---, but now look at him!'" he said.
"That's what life is all about — having those moments that could change your perspective that helps get your life back on track," said the star.
Going forward, he'll be the face of XRumble, a new league in Celebrity Boxing. Founder Damon Feldman told the news outlet that the sport will included boxing, mixed martial arts and bare-knuckle matches.
"I always remembered Antonio over the years. The new platform will kick off with Antonio, who will be part of this big card, and we will have another crossover match with actor David Kurzhal versus Sugar Shane Mosley," spilled Feldman. "We are looking for another actor, athlete, former world boxing champion who wants to get their opportunity to fight Antonio."
Daily Mail interviewed Sabáto Jr.