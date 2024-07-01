Antonio Sabàto Jr. Claims Hollywood 'Blackballed' Him for Supporting Donald Trump in 2016 as He Pursues Boxing Career

According to the Melrose Place alum, he was "blackballed" by the "Hollywood elite" after he supported Donald Trump in the 2016 election, so he's now pursuing a career in Celebrity Boxing.

"If you disagree with the power of Hollywood about major key points in our country, it could get very dangerous," he shared in a new interview. "I think it's going to be like that for the rest of my life."

"But whether you disagree with me or not, you have to give some respect for someone who stands up to the bully," Sabàto Jr., 52, continued. "They tried to blackball me and to make sure I never work in this town again, but I will continue to work and make my path."