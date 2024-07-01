Biden's Family Privately Blasts Top Advisors and Urges President to Fire Them After Disastrous Debate: Report

Members of Joe Biden's family privately blasted his top campaign advisors at Camp David this past weekend — just a few weeks after the president flopped during the June 30 debate against Donald Trump, a new report claims.

According to Politico, the president's family urged him to fire or demote people who are allegedly helping him.

The outlet reported that "there is no immediate expectation that Biden will follow through on that advice, according to three people briefed on the family conversations but not directly involved."