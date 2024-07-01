Biden's Family Privately Blasts Top Advisors and Urges President to Fire Them After Disastrous Debate: Report
Members of Joe Biden's family privately blasted his top campaign advisors at Camp David this past weekend — just a few weeks after the president flopped during the June 30 debate against Donald Trump, a new report claims.
According to Politico, the president's family urged him to fire or demote people who are allegedly helping him.
The outlet reported that "there is no immediate expectation that Biden will follow through on that advice, according to three people briefed on the family conversations but not directly involved."
The family was not happy that Biden, 81, wasn't as prepared as he should have been to "go on the attack," the outlet claimed, adding that "he was bogged down too much on defending his record rather than outlining a vision for a second term; and that he was over-worked and not well-rested."
"The blame was cast widely on staffers, including: Anita Dunn, the senior adviser who frequently has the president’s ear; her husband, Bob Bauer, the president’s attorney who played Trump in rehearsals at Camp David; and Ron Klain, the former chief of staff who ran point on the debate prep and previous cycles’ sessions," the report reads.
However, Biden's team hit back at the accusations. “The aides who prepped the President have been with him for years, often decades, seeing him through victories and challenges. He maintains strong confidence in them,” said Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz in a statement.
As OK! previously reported, Biden didn't do so great at the first debate of the year, but he's going to keep soldering on.
“Of course he’s not dropping out,” Biden campaign spokesperson Seth Schuster said, The Hill reported on Friday, June 28, just one day after the disastrous debate against former President Donald Trump, 78.
Jill Biden, who spoke from Camp David where the Biden family was all weekend, told Vogue she “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president.”
“We will continue to fight,” she continued, adding that her husband “will always do what’s best for the country.”