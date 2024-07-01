Donald Trump Claims Supreme Court's 'Historic' Immunity Decision Will Likely 'End All of Crooked Joe Biden's Witch Hunts' Against Him
Donald Trump boldly declared that the Supreme Court's ruling on presidential immunity may put an end to all of his legal woes.
On Monday, July 1, the court came to a "split decision" and announced that Trump had "absolute immunity" for "official acts" committed during his presidency only. Unofficial acts would not be included in the decision.
Trump is the first U.S. president to ever be criminally charged. In August 2023, he was indicted for his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election in both Georgia and Washington, D.C.
Per the Washington Post, "Former president and presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump faces four federal felony counts in D.C. for allegedly trying to undo Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. The high court’s 6-3 ruling sends the case back to the lower court to determine when and whether Trump will go to trial."
Following the bombshell decision, Trump took to Truth Social to gloat that his legal issues may be over.
"BIG WIN FOR OUR CONSTITUTION AND DEMOCRACY. PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" he wrote on Monday, July 1.
- Donald Trump Has 'Absolute Immunity' for 'Official Acts' Committed as POTUS, Supreme Court Rules
- Donald Trump Upset Over Not Getting Enough Praise for 'Fantastic' Debate Performance Against Joe Biden
- Melania Trump Secures Deal With Husband Donald to Not Resume 24/7 First Lady Duties If He Is to Win the 2024 Election
"Today’s Historic Decision by the Supreme Court should end all of Crooked Joe Biden’s Witch Hunts against me, including the New York Hoaxes — The Manhattan SCAM cooked up by Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, Racist New York Attorney General Tish James’ shameless ATTACK on the amazing business that I have built, and the FAKE Bergdorf’s 'case.' PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!" he repeated in a follow-up post shared that same day.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Trump was found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a hush money payment made to Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.
Earlier this year, he was also found liable for defamation and sexual abuse against writer E. Jean Carroll in a civil suit. Prior to that, he was found liable for fraud for misrepresenting the worth of his properties and other assets in financial documents.
Despite Trump's claims, since the decision protects him from prosecution for official acts made while serving as POTUS, it is unclear if it will affect the results of his civil suits or his hush money trial