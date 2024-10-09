or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Prince Harry
OK LogoROYALS

Kate Middleton Doesn’t Have the 'Energy' to 'Play Peacemaker' Between Prince Harry and Prince William Anymore

kate middleton doesnt have energy play peacemaker
Source: MEGA

Kate Middleton is often seen as a mediator within the royal family.

By:

Oct. 9 2024, Published 10:40 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kate Middleton is often seen as a royal mediator, but the Princess of Wales is putting her her health first instead of focusing on Prince William's feud with Prince Harry.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton doesnt have energy play peacemaker
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry left the royal fold in 2020.

"The idea that Kate somehow still has the time and energy to continue playing peacemaker is rubbish," royal biographer Christopher Andersen told an outlet. "She did try over a period of years and finally threw up her hands in disgust."

"She did her bit, but it wasn't enough to build a bridge between William and Charles on the one side and Harry on the other," he added.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton doesnt have energy play peacemaker
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle complained about their time in the U.K.

Article continues below advertisement

When Harry left the royal fold, he publicly complained about his family and painted the Waleses as rigid.

"Harry portrayed her as cold and unwelcoming to [his wife] Meghan Markle in [his memoir] Spare, when he painted an extremely damaging picture of the royal family," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained.

"The memoir is soon to be released in paperback and his allegations will surface again, though fortunately, he will not be adding to the volume or promoting it," Fitzwilliams noted. "He knows perfectly well how damaging it has been."

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton doesnt have energy play peacemaker
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle painted Kate Middleton as 'formal.'

MORE ON:
Prince Harry

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Due to Kate's health challenges, she isn't expected to pay attention to any unresolved family drama.

"We have recently seen encouraging signs of Catherine’s recovery," he explained. "Her focus, as she has said, is being ‘cancer free.’ The Wales family has had a tremendously difficult year."

"She has finished her course of preventative chemotherapy. William, while carrying out some royal engagements, has been tremendously supportive… [But] Catherine will wish to avoid anything that promotes negative energy," Fitzwilliams noted.

Article continues below advertisement
kate middleton doesnt have energy play peacemaker
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's final royal event was in 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

During Kate's medical leave, she spent quality time with her three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while undergoing chemotherapy.

"Making sure her family is well and happy is her priority," broadcaster Helena Chard stated. "She is also aware that she has to be kind to herself. Having completed her preventative chemotherapy treatment, she is relieved to be undertaking royal duties where possible but realizes that she is not totally out of the woods."

"Prince Harry will want to contact Princess Catherine," Chard claimed. "Prince Harry will be bothered by the silent treatment — and the royal family is aware of this."

Article continues below advertisement

The Waleses publicly acknowledged Harry's birthday, but experts didn't view the gesture as ending their rivalry.

"Catherine has pursued peace over the last year," royal commentator and podcaster Kinsey Schofield stated. "[But] Harry and Meghan are not on the Prince and Princess of Wales’ radar right now. Catherine is focused on her health and family. Harry and Meghan’s relentless exploits are irrelevant to them at this point."

"Even with Catherine currently in the clear … the reality is that cancer has taken a toll on King Charles," Schofield claimed, referring to the monarch who is still undergoing cancer treatment.

Experts spoke to Fox News Digital.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.