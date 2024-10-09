Kate Middleton Doesn’t Have the 'Energy' to 'Play Peacemaker' Between Prince Harry and Prince William Anymore

When Harry left the royal fold, he publicly complained about his family and painted the Waleses as rigid.

"Harry portrayed her as cold and unwelcoming to [his wife] Meghan Markle in [his memoir] Spare, when he painted an extremely damaging picture of the royal family," commentator Richard Fitzwilliams explained.

"The memoir is soon to be released in paperback and his allegations will surface again, though fortunately, he will not be adding to the volume or promoting it," Fitzwilliams noted. "He knows perfectly well how damaging it has been."